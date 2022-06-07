Four-year ban for Manchester City fan who ran on pitch during title match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four-year ban for Manchester City fan who ran on pitch during title match

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 4.54pm Updated: June 7 2022, 5.24pm
Manchester City’s game against Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)
A Manchester City supporter who ran on to the pitch during his team’s Premier League final day clash with Aston Villa has received a four-year football banning order.

Paul Colbridge, 37, from Salford, entered the playing area at the Etihad Stadium on May 22 after City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored in the 81st minute to complete a 3-2 comeback win.

He approached Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen and taunted him, Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard.

Robin Olsen at the Etihad Stadium
Colbridge then turned his attention to the away team’s supporters as he faced them “in a way that was provoking them into action”, said prosecutor Nick Smart.

He later slipped as he dashed across the penalty area and was apprehended by match stewards.

The prosecutor said there had been a marked increase in pitch encroachments in the UK since the pandemic.

He said: “It encourages others to act in a similar fashion.”

Colbridge pleaded guilty to going on to a playing area at a football match without lawful authority or excuse.

Representing himself in court, he told the magistrates: “It was a stupid act and something I regretted immediately.

“To me, it was fuelled by alcohol. The following Monday I sought out someone from the club and sent an apology by email. I also apologised on one of the City forums.

“It was a moment of madness. Pure elation. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I have been going to City for 20-odd years, I’m a season ticket holder and I’ve never been on the pitch before.”

Imposing the football ban, chair of the bench Wallace Johnson said to the defendant: “What you did was deliberate and flagrant.

“You deliberately targeted the Aston Villa players on the pitch. You caused distress and alarm to the players on the pitch, the match officials, the stewards, the fans in the stadium and those watching at home.”

Colbridge, of Whitegate Drive, was also ordered to pay a fine and costs totalling £795.

Thousands of City fans poured on to the pitch at the final whistle as they celebrated their team’s thrilling victory to pip Liverpool to the title.

Inquiries are ongoing into a reported assault on goalkeeper Olsen during the mass pitch invasion.

