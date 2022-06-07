Victims of contaminated blood scandal should receive interim payments – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Victims of contaminated blood scandal should receive interim payments – report

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 5.18pm Updated: June 7 2022, 7.22pm
Undated handout photo issued by the Factor 8 Campaign of Factor VIII blood products.
Undated handout photo issued by the Factor 8 Campaign of Factor VIII blood products.

Victims of the contaminated blood scandal – some of whom are nearing the end of their lives – should receive interim payments of at least £100,000 each, according to a new plan sent to ministers.

Sir Robert Francis QC, who has led a review of compensation for those affected by the scandal, said there were “potentially eligible applicants who are now of advanced years or worryingly unwell”.

He added: “There are those who fear they will not survive long enough to see, let alone enjoy, the fruits of an award of compensation.

“This is a principle reason why I have recommended the unusual measure of an immediate interim award to those infected persons who are already beneficiaries of the existing support schemes, in anticipation of, but before, the scheme has been set up.”

He suggested payments should be made now which reflect the minimum an infected person could be expected to receive under a final compensation scheme.

“I have suggested this is unlikely to be less than £100,000 in any case,” he added.

The contaminated blood scandal has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS, leaving thousands of patients infected with hepatitis and HIV, and causing many early deaths.

Most of those involved had the blood-clotting disorder haemophilia and relied on regular injections of the blood product Factor VIII to survive.

These patients were unaware they were receiving contaminated Factor VIII and, despite repeated warnings at the top of government, continued to be given the product throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

Sir Robert said that, without prejudicing the outcome of the ongoing inquiry into the disaster, there would be a “strong moral case” for of offering compensation to victims, independent of any issue of legal liability or culpability, if certain criteria were met.

This included an acceptance that the transmission of infection to these patients could have been avoided, the harm caused had been “devastating and lifelong”, and that those who have been injured were not given reliable information about the infection, treatment, or not given informed choices.

Other criteria included that “in a civilised and humane society, it is right for governments to recognise and offer a remedy for those who have suffered through no fault of their own from the actions of the State, or indeed natural disasters.”

Des Collins, a senior partner at Collins Solicitors, which is advising over 1,500 victims of the infected blood scandal, said: “At long last, in Sir Robert’s report, it’s clear the Government is encouraged to recognise the need to compensate the thousands of victims of this terrible scandal.

“The report is a considered piece of work that deserves recognition and scrutiny in equal measure.

“However, at first glance the recommendations appear to contain sensible solutions to many of the problems that have beset the victims for over 40 years.

“In many ways those who have suffered so much for so long will take some comfort from this report although, as always, the devil will be in the detail which we have not yet had the opportunity to examine.”

Cabinet Office minister, Michael Ellis, said in a written statement to Parliament: “There is a great deal of complexity to the issues that the study covers and a wide range of factors to be taken into account in considering Sir Robert’s recommendations.

“This analysis cannot be completed hurriedly but officials across government are focussing on this so that the government can be ready to respond quickly to the Inquiry’s recommendations, as was intended when the study was commissioned.

“I will update the House as this work progresses.”

To date, the Government has only set up a support scheme offering payments without any admission of liability.

