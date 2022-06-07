‘Honeytrap’ murder gang member to be freed from prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Honeytrap’ murder gang member to be freed from prison

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 5.58pm
BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE. Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of gang member Andre Thompson who was found guilty of the murder of Shakilus Townsend at the Old Bailey. (Metropolitan Police/PA)
BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE. Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of gang member Andre Thompson who was found guilty of the murder of Shakilus Townsend at the Old Bailey. (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A member of a gang who lured a teenager to his death with a “honeytrap” could walk free from prison within weeks after he was cleared for release by the Parole Board.

Samantha Joseph led lovestruck Shakilus Townsend into an ambush where he was beaten with baseball bats and stabbed six times by a masked and hooded gang in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.

The attack, which had been orchestrated by Joseph’s jealous ex-boyfriend Danny McLean, saw her, McLean and five others – including Andre Thompson – handed life sentences a year later after being found guilty of the 16-year-old’s murder.

Thompson, who was 17 at the time and from Norwood, south east London, was given a minimum 14-year prison term which was later reduced to 13 years and three months. The Parole Board said on Tuesday that he was “suitable” for release from prison.

A document setting out the decision said: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was satisfied that Mr Thompson was suitable for release.”

The papers described how Thompson, at the time of his crimes, had a “willingness to involve himself in violent behaviour” but during his sentence had taken part in courses to address this.

Now aged 30, this was Thompson’s second parole review. He had been moved to an open prison in 2019 but was recalled to a closed prison a year later after being arrested and convicted for driving offences.

He had since “behaved well” in prison and officials who took part in his review recommended he be released, the report added.

Thompson will be subject to restrictions on his movements and will have to adhere to a curfew, among other licence conditions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier