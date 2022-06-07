Many questions unanswered over death of student hit by train, parents say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Many questions unanswered over death of student hit by train, parents say

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 9.26pm
Connor Marron died in January (Family handout/PA)
The parents of a university student who was struck by a train after ending up on railway tracks have lamented the “many questions unanswered” about his death after an inquest returned an open verdict.

Connor Marron, 19, was found “soaked from the waist down” and without shoes near Hornsey station in north London in the early hours of January 2, police said.

Mr Marron, from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, had been at the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace with a friend, Oisin Connolly, before he went missing.

An inquest at North London Coroner’s Court could not determine what happened between when Mr Marron left his friend and the collision about an hour later.

No CCTV was recovered that could shed any light on the final hour of his life and the surrounding area was dark, the inquest heard.

Senior coroner Andrew Walker recorded an open verdict and confirmed he intended to issue a Prevention of Future Deaths report to Thames Water and Network Rail over concerns which may give rise to future accidents.

Mr Marron may have passed through the New River – a nearby waterway – and a gap in a railway fence, before trying to cross the tracks.

The inquest heard the trains run quiet and train CCTV shows the tracks were dark while a witness described the river next to the railway as “pitch black”.

The coroner considered there should be sufficient lighting and signage to warn pedestrians of the body of water and said adequate signage should also be provided for the railway fence.

Mr Marron’s parents, Fergal Marron and Sharon Doherty, said in the wake of the verdict they were “condemned to a lifetime of not knowing what happened to our beloved son”.

They said on behalf of the family: “We are relieved that the painful inquest process has come to an end. However, many questions remain unanswered as to what happened to Connor before he accessed the railways tracks.

“Had the British Transport Police adequately investigated Connor’s death, we would have these answers. Instead, we are condemned to a lifetime of not knowing what happened to our beloved son.”

Tara Mulcair of Birnberg Peirce solicitors, representing the family, said: “Connor’s family are extremely grateful to the Senior Coroner for his careful consideration of Connor’s inquest.

“Network Rail and Thames Water must now take urgent steps in order to protect the public and prevent a future tragedy of this kind.”

British Transport Police (BTP) said during the hearing there was no indication of how Mr Marron came to enter the tracks.

The inquest heard that while leaving Alexandra Palace the previous evening, Mr Marron discovered his phone was lost and left his friend to find it.

He was reported missing hours later but had been hit by an empty stock train at 48mph just north of the station, the inquest was told.

It was Mr Marron’s first time visiting the capital and he had been drinking with his friend before and during the quarter-final on New Year’s Day, it was said.

He had no money on him at the time of the incident, according to a witness statement from Mr Connolly.

Tributes were paid to the teenager at the opening of the inquest, including from his family, who said he was “passionate about sports” and played for his local Gaelic football team, as well as competing nationally at snooker.

He had attended a grammar school and was a second-year human resources student at Ulster University.

Friends remembered Mr Marron as “happy, outgoing with a wonderful sense of humour”.

