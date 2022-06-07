Lee Carsley full of praise for Young Lions as England Under-21s reach Euro 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Carsley full of praise for Young Lions as England Under-21s reach Euro 2023

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 10.58pm Updated: June 7 2022, 11.02pm
Lee Carsley’s England Under-21s qualified for Euro 2023 on Tuesday night (Martin Rickett/PA)
Boss Lee Carsley praised his Young Lions after England Under-21s reached Euro 2023.

Folarin Balogun’s brace and Cameron Archer’s strike sealed a 3-0 win over Albania in Chesterfield on Tuesday to book their spot at next year’s tournament in Georgia and Romania.

The Young Lions cannot be overhauled by the Czech Republic at the top of Group G because of their superior head-to-head record, having beaten them twice.

They are three points clear and have two games left – with the Czech Republic only having one against Andorra on Monday – with England clinching a ninth-straight tournament qualification.

Carsley said: “I said it would be an achievement to qualify and we shouldn’t take it for granted. In the internationals I’ve been part of, as an assistant or a head coach, we’ve never had an easy game so it was important we treated every opposition with maximum respect.

“We have shown different sides to our game, we have shown resilience, that we can score goals and we can control games.

“If you think back to Andorra away (a 1-0 win), which was a massive result for us, there are a lot of positives to take, not just from tonight but the campaign as a whole.

“They have shown a lot of maturity in the way they have approached this camp. You have to bear in mind, half their mates are probably on holiday and I’m sure they’re getting updates but they are committed to playing for England.”

Folarin Balogun celebrates
Folarin Balogun netted a brace for England Under-21s (Martin Rickett/PA)

Angel Gomes hit the post early on after a slick moved ended with Ben Johnson crossing for the striker, while the outstanding Anthony Gordon twice tested Bruno Puja.

Joe Bursik almost gifted Albania an opener when he recovered after a miskick to save Arinald Rrapaj’s effort but that was as close as the visitors came.

They managed to frustrate the Young Lions until a minute before the break before self-destructing.

Adolf Selmani’s mistake gifted the ball to Emile Smith Rowe in the area and the Arsenal star crossed for Gunners team-mate Balogun to convert.

There was little sign of a fightback from Albania and England’s second arrived with 24 minutes left when Charlie Cresswell headed back Morgan Gibbs-White’s centre and Balogun nodded in from close range.

Archer then bagged his first under-21s goal with 13 minutes left when he converted Gordon’s cross and Armando Dobra was dismissed soon after, collecting a second booking for another reckless foul on Gordon.

Carsley added: “When a team are so well organised and deep, it’s important not to get frustrated. The frustration can creep in and then you start forcing things.

“We played with a better intensity in the first half than we did in the second but we maybe took our chances in the second half which was crucial.”

