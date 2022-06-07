Gareth Southgate challenges Jack Grealish to win England starting spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Gareth Southgate challenges Jack Grealish to win England starting spot

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 11.20pm Updated: June 7 2022, 11.22pm
Jack Grealish celebrates England’s equaliser with Harry Kane (Markus Ulmer/AP/PA)
Jack Grealish celebrates England’s equaliser with Harry Kane (Markus Ulmer/AP/PA)

Gareth Southgate has challenged Jack Grealish to force his way into his starting line-up after an impressive cameo in England’s Nations League draw in Germany.

The Three Lions rescued a late point as Harry Kane scored his 50th senior international goal from the penalty spot to cancel out Jonas Hofmann’s opener.

Germany looked good for victory before Kane won and scored the spot-kick which earned a 1-1 draw and prevented England from slipping to back-to-back defeats in Group A3.

Kane, who becomes just the second man to reach a half-century of England goals and moves just three behind Wayne Rooney’s record of 53, will no doubt grab the headlines.

But Grealish helped change the momentum of the contest after he replaced the ineffectual Mason Mount with just 18 minutes remaining.

Half of Grealish’s 22 England caps have come as a substitute and he has only finished 90 minutes three times for his country.

Asked if he sees the Manchester City man as an impact player or a starter, Southgate replied: “I think he can be both.

“If we didn’t trust him we wouldn’t put him on the pitch with 20 minutes to go in the belief he can make a difference.

“The start of the game, the challenge to the wide players to attack, defend, try to score goals at a high tactical level and you’ve got to be spot on.

“I think that’s an area Jack can get better at and what he did do was carry the ball and at that moment of the game as it opens up there’s a little more space, a little more opportunity, and also that freshness.

“The impact that he and Jarrod Bowen had was really important in those attacking areas. There is a good challenge there, good competition for places and we’ve got to keep pushing them.”

Hofmann struck five minutes into the second half having already seen an effort ruled out for offside – Thomas Muller also having a goal chalked off as the hosts often outclassed – and out passed – the beaten Euro 2020 finalists.

But Kane was adjudged to have been tripped by Nico Schlotterbeck, with the video assistant referee coming into play to award England the penalty.

“The finish is exceptional, isn’t it?” Southgate said of the resulting spot-kick. “The pressure at that moment, he trusts his technique. We have huge faith in him. I haven’t really seen the re-run (of the decision) again.

“It looked at the time as though there had been an obstruction on him, at the very least. I’m assuming the referee has looked at it and decided that was the case.

“Rightly, the fact that he’s got 50 goals will be the centre part of the story. But his all-round game, the way he led the line, the way he competed, the way he pressed from the front for us today was exceptional.”

Southgate was pleased with the way England responded to falling behind to a nation he described on the eve of the game as a “benchmark” of international football.

“To respond in the way they did was fantastic, I thought in the balance of the overall game it was well deserved,” he added.

“It’s an important sign for them as much as anything – of course for everybody else watching, but when you’re in a team, this group, with still seven or eight who got us to a World Cup semi-final, that’s why those players are so important to us because that core of the team put their bodies on the line for each other and on nights like that you have to do that to get a result.

“With the quality we had on show, we thought we had to raise the bar. We could see the game was there for us when we got the ball the other side of their midfield, we were in business.

“In the second half, we started a little bit slowly out of possession. We weren’t aggressive enough with our pressure and conceded.”

Germany coach Hansi Flick revealed he spoke to the officials about the award of the late penalty, and said: “I think Schlotterbeck didn’t even see Kane coming.

“He was watching in a completely different direction. I spoke to the referee after the game and had a lively discussion but it is something you just have to grin and bear it – it is a decision, full stop.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]