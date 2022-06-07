Unpaid carers increasingly worried about health and finances amid rise in hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unpaid carers increasingly worried about health and finances amid rise in hours

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 12.03am
Unpaid carers are taking on “significantly more” hours and becoming increasingly worried about their physical and mental health and how they will cope financially, according to a report.

Just under half of unpaid carers (46%) are worried about the negative impact of caring on their physical and mental health, a survey to mark Carers Week suggests.

This was carers’ top concern and is up from 36% in May 2020, during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven charities supporting Carers Week 2022 – Carers UK, Age UK, Carers Trust, MND Association, Rethink Mental Illness, Oxfam GB and The Lewy Body Society –  commissioned YouGov to survey 4,317 UK adults online between April 29 and May 4.

Some 883 were unpaid carers.

It found a “staggering” one in five unpaid carers (21%) said a key worry is managing financially, up from 16% in 2020.

When the findings are extrapolated to the UK caring population, this is the equivalent of 4.68 million carers being worried about their physical and mental health, and 2.2 million about their finances.

One in five adults (10.58 million people) are estimated to be carers in the UK – higher than pre-pandemic levels but down from the height of the crisis.

But while numbers have fallen since the pandemic peak, charities said caring has intensified.

The number of carers providing more than 20 hours of unpaid care per week has increased by 42% since October 2020, while the number providing over 50 hours per week has risen by 30%, the survey suggests.

This could be down to factors including many services remaining reduced or closed, vulnerable people continuing to shield, and a chronic shortage of social care.

Carers with lower household incomes were more likely to report worries about their finances, physical and mental ill-health and not knowing or understanding what help was available.

They were also more likely to be providing significant amounts of care – for example more than 20 hours a week – which can reduce their financial resilience as they juggle work and care.

Women providing unpaid care were also more likely than men to be concerned about the impact on their mental or physical health, managing stress/responsibility and not being able to take a break.

Heather, whose partner Chris was diagnosed with early onset Lewy body dementia aged 60, said she gets less of a break as she is “far more worried” about leaving her partner alone for longer.

She said: “Not only does she forget to take medication, but she struggles to prepare food and eat meals without reminders.

“I have little to no confidence in getting the support we will need in the future from official sources and expect to be heavily reliant on support from charities supporting those living with dementia and carers groups.

“We will probably have to use all our savings to pay for care, and I fear we will live out our last years in poverty.”

The charities are calling for a 12-month recovery and respite plan for unpaid carers across the UK.

They want investment in the four nations to ensure carers can take more breaks, and for carers on low incomes to be protected from the cost-of-living crisis with increased help with energy costs and bills.

On behalf of the seven charities, Carers UK chief executive Helen Walker said: “Clearly, whilst society has opened up for many people, it’s a very different picture for significant numbers of carers.

“So many have sacrificed their physical and mental health caring for their loved ones over the last two years and as this report clearly shows, it is absolutely essential that carers get the support they need to stay well to be able to continue to care for their loved ones, that working carers are helped to stay in employment and that all carers can feel visible, valued and supported.”

