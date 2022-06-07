NHS hospital stop-smoking services criticised in new audit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS hospital stop-smoking services criticised in new audit

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 12.03am
More must be done to help smokers in hospital kick the habit, a new review has concluded after it found that less than 1% of smokers manage to quit after a hospital stay (PA)

More must be done to help smokers in hospital kick the habit, a new review has concluded after it found that less than 1% of smokers manage to quit after a hospital stay.

The British Thoracic Society’s (BTS) audit of hospital-based services which help people quit smoking found that “little” progress has been made to help smokers who are in hospital get the help they need to quit.

The authors warned that opportunities have been missed to help improve the health of sick smokers and reduce premature deaths.

The review examined data on 120 hospitals from across the UK and found:

– One in five hospitals still offer dedicated smoking areas for patients;

– Only 9% of smokers received an assessment with a smoking specialist while in hospital; and

– Only 5% were given a quit aid.

The review found that of 2,400 people who smoked and were admitted to hospital, just one was given a vaping kit.

The authors said just 3% of smokers admitted to hospital attended a follow-up service to check on their quit attempt after they were sent home from hospital.

And less than 1% were recorded to be “successfully abstinent post discharge”, the authors wrote.

They also suggested that hospital staff are “ill prepared to support current smokers in their efforts to quit”, with only half of trusts offering frontline staff regular training in helping people stop smoking.

Dr Matt Evison, BTS clinical audit lead, said: “This audit unfortunately shows that we are still struggling to make meaningful progress in helping patients quit smoking at a national level.

“While the results are disappointing today, I am looking at this audit as the start – the baseline against which we now need to improve.”

An NHS spokesperson, said: “Smoking remains one of the biggest causes of poor health, which is why in 2019 the NHS Long Term Plan made significant commitments to support our colleagues in local government to help people to quit.

“Despite the significant pressure the pandemic has placed on hospital teams, the NHS is on track to meet our Long Term Plan commitment to offer tobacco dependency service to every hospital inpatient by 2023/24, as well as rolling out similar services for pregnant women and people with serious mental illnesses to reduce health inequalities.”

