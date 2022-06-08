What the papers say – June 8

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – June 8

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 3.14am
What the papers say – June 8 (PA)
What the papers say – June 8 (PA)

“Daily attacks” on Boris Johnson from within his own party, significant industrial action and Kyiv’s call for more weapons feature on the national papers.

The Guardian says Conservatives who tried to oust the Prime Minister are drawing up plans for “vote strikes” to paralyse law-making and make the most of the confidence vote.

The PM will face “daily attacks” from the backbenches, reports the i, while The Daily Telegraph has Mr Johnson being urged to give leadership rival Jeremy Hunt the job of Chancellor to stabilise the party.

Cabinet ministers are pressuring Mr Johnson to cut taxes if he wants to stay in No 10, according to The Times, with the Daily Express saying the move will be used to “silence Tory rebels”.

The Independent says the PM has been warned against a “show-of-strength” confrontation with Brussels as he tries to secure further support within the Government.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 13 train operators will later this month undertake the biggest outbreak of industrial action in the industry in a generation, in a story covered by the Daily Mail and Metro.

“Can’t someone sort this out?” asks the Daily Mirror along with a photograph of continuing “airport hell”, with The Sun saying Britons will holiday in their back gardens due to the string of “crippling” transport strikes and the cost-of-living crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a fresh appeal to the West for more weapons as he said a stalemate with Russia is “not an option”, reports the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says the “double whammy” of storms and pollens will cause “sneeze hell” this week.

