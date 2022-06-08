Rescuers search for survivors after deadly train derailment in eastern Iran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Rescuers search for survivors after deadly train derailment in eastern Iran

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 8.44am
Rescuers work at the scene (Iranian Red Crescent Society via AP)
Rescuers work at the scene (Iranian Red Crescent Society via AP)

At least 17 people have been killed and 50 more have been injured after a passenger train partially derailed in eastern Iran, authorities said.

Four of the seven carriages in the train derailed in the early morning darkness near the desert city of Tabas, roughly 340 miles south-east of the capital, Tehran, state television reported.

The report said the number of casualties could rise, though initial details about the disaster involving a train reportedly carrying some 350 passengers remained unclear.

Iran Train Derailment
The derailment took place near the desert city of Tabas (Iranian Red Crescent Society via AP)

Rescue teams with ambulances and helicopters have arrived in the remote area, where communication is poor.

Over a dozen people suffered critical injuries, with some transferred to local hospitals, officials said.

Iranian media quoted the governor of Tabas, Ali Akbar Rahimi, as saying the crash killed at least 17 people and that the number of fatalities may rise as rescuers search the train carriages.

Footage of derailment
Rescuers at the scene (IRIB via AP)

Aerial footage of the desert site of the disaster showed train carriages on their side, with some rescuers running at the scene as they tried to care for the injured.

State TV later aired images from a hospital where the injured received treatment. One of those injured told the broadcaster they felt the train suddenly brake and then slow before the derailment.

“Passengers were bouncing in the car like balls in the air,” said the injured passenger.

Iran Train Derailment
It is feared the death toll will rise (Iranian Red Crescent Society via AP)

The derailment happened some 30 miles outside of Tabas on the rail line that links the city to the central city of Yazd.

The report said the crash is under investigation. Initial reports suggested the train collided with an excavator near the track.

Iran’s worst train disaster came in 2004, when a runaway train loaded with petrol, fertiliser, sulphur and cotton crashed near the historic city of Neyshabur, killing some 320 people, injuring 460 others and damaging five villages.

Another train crash in 2016 killed dozens of people and injured scores more.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier