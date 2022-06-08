Mickelson: I don’t condone human rights violations but LIV Golf is good for game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mickelson: I don’t condone human rights violations but LIV Golf is good for game

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 9.28am Updated: June 8 2022, 9.48am
Phil Mickelson during his press conference at the Centurion Club (Steven Paston/PA)
Phil Mickelson during his press conference at the Centurion Club (Steven Paston/PA)

Phil Mickelson stressed he does not condone human rights violations ahead of the first Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Centurion Club.

Mickelson described the Saudis as “scary m************” and said he was well aware of Saudi Arabia’s “horrible record on human rights” – including the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi – in an interview with the author of a new unauthorised biography.

Yet he added that working with the Saudis was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates”, also accusing the Tour of “obnoxious greed”.

LIV Golf Invitational Series – Wednesday June 8th – Centurion Club
Phil Mickelson stressed that he does not condone human rights violations (Steven Paston/PA)

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Mickelson said: “I don’t condone human rights violations at all. I’m certainly aware of what has happened with Jamal Khashoggi and I think it’s terrible.

“I have also seen the good that the game of golf has done throughout history and I believe LIV Golf is going to do a lot of good for the game as well.”

While a number of players have resigned from the PGA Tour in order to compete in the LIV Golf events, Mickelson said he had no intention of following suit.

“I earned my lifetime membership and I don’t want to give that up, I don’t believe I should have to,” the six-time major winner added.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I have earned that (lifetime membership) and I don’t plan on just giving that up.”

LIV Golf Invitational Series – Wednesday June 8th – Centurion Club
Phil Mickelson and his Hy Flyers team – Justin Harding, Ratchanon Chantananuwat and Chase Koepka (Steven Paston/PA)

Mickelson refused to confirm or deny if he had been suspended, or currently was, from the PGA Tour.

“I choose not to speak publicly on PGA Tour issues at this time,” he said.

He also declined to confirm if he is receiving USD 200million to compete in the LIV Golf events, but his answer indicated that the reported amount may well be accurate.

“I feel that contract agreements should be private,” Mickelson added. “Doesn’t seem to be the case, but it should be.”

