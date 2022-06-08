GB triathlete hit by van while cycling died ‘doing something she loved’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

GB triathlete hit by van while cycling died ‘doing something she loved’

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 11.38am
Rebecca Comins (Handout/PA)
Rebecca Comins (Handout/PA)

The family of a “beautiful” triathlete who was hit by a van while cycling have said she died “doing something she loved”.

Rebecca Comins, 52, from Caldicot, was in a collision with a van while cycling along the A40 near Raglan in Monmouthshire last Thursday.

The crash with the white Vauxhall Movano happened at around 7.20pm and Ms Comins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The “caring and loving” mother-of-two had represented Great Britain in both European and world championships.

She came ninth in the 2018 Tartu ETU Triathlon European Championships, and 30th in the 2019 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final Lausanne, where she ranked 30th.

In a tribute, her family said: “Our beautiful Rebecca was taken from us on Thursday June 2 doing something she loved.

“She was a caring and loving wife to Stephen and an amazing mum to both George and Millie.

“We ask people to respect our privacy at this sad time and allow us to grieve as a family.”

A member of Caldicot RFC posted on Twitter: “The committee, players and members of Caldicot RFC are saddened to hear of the tragic loss of Rebecca Comins. Becky made a huge contribution to the club as our 1st team sports masseur and first aider.

“Our condolences and best wishes are extended to Steve, George, Millie and family.”

A 47-year-old man from the Abergavenny area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released under investigation as inquiries continue.

Gwent Police are asking anyone with information about the collision or dashcam footage of the A40 from between 7pm and 7.30pm and between Abergavenny and Raglan to contact them on 101 or over their social media channels, quoting log reference 2200184652.

