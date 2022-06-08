Simon Grayson appointed manager of Indian Super League club Bengaluru

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Simon Grayson appointed manager of Indian Super League club Bengaluru

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 1.00pm
Simon Grayson is the new manager of Bengaluru (Nigel French/PA)
Simon Grayson is the new manager of Bengaluru (Nigel French/PA)

Former Blackpool boss Simon Grayson has agreed to manage Indian Super League club Bengaluru.

The experienced manager has signed a two-year deal with the Bangalore-based side having revealed he was close to moving to the country before the coronavirus pandemic.

Grayson is not the first Englishman to take charge of Bengaluru, with ex-Crewe defender Ashley Westwood enjoying a three-year stint in charge of the club between 2013 and 2016.

He told the official club website: “Coming to India was a possibility that I had looked into two years ago.

“But the pandemic put all things on hold. When the chance came across again, I was excited to look into it. This presents a new opportunity in my football career and it is one that really excites me.”

Grayson’s most recent post was in charge of Fleetwood, who sacked the former Leicester defender in November.

During a managerial career that started in 2005, the 52-year-old has achieved four promotions from Sky Bet League One with Blackpool, Leeds, Huddersfield and Preston.

“When I spoke to the owner, his mindset was the same as mine. I want this club to be winning trophies again,” Grayson added.

“I am aware that BFC has been very successful in the past but the last few years haven’t worked out like everybody would have liked it to. That happens in football – you learn from it and strive to do better – to get players to work harder on the pitch and off the pitch; that’s the exciting part for me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier