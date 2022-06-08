Optimism ‘may be just as important as exercise’ for adding years to your life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Optimism ‘may be just as important as exercise’ for adding years to your life

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 1.28pm Updated: June 8 2022, 3.42pm
A new study suggests optimism may be just as important as exercise for living a long life (PA)

Optimism may be just as important as exercise for adding years to your life, according to a new study.

Researchers who followed a group of 159,255 women found that optimists could be more likely to live longer and past the age of 90 than those who were more pessimistic.

The team concluded that optimism is associated with a 5.4% increase in lifespan – or the same as adding an extra 4.4 years of life on average.

This was true even when factors such as depression, chronic health conditions and social and economic background were taken into account.

The experts added: “Of note, exercise has been widely recognised as an important factor for health and studies have shown that regular exercise adds 0.4-4.2 years of life… Thus our findings suggest the impact of optimism may be comparable to that of exercise.”

The study, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, also found that the link between optimism and longevity was evident across all racial and ethnic groups.

A breakdown of findings showed that women in the most optimistic group were 10% more likely to live past the age of 90 than those who were least optimistic.

While lifestyle factors, such as women’s ability to take part in exercise or choose healthy foods, had some impact on the findings, the researchers suggested other factors were at play.

These might include the types of support networks people have when going through rough times, and people’s own abilities to problem-solve and minimise risks to their own health.

The questions relating to optimism in the study gave a score depending on how people responded to positive and negative descriptions.

