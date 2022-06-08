‘Continued growth’ in number of electric cars being licensed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Continued growth’ in number of electric cars being licensed

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 1.28pm
An electric vehicle charge point in Dublin city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)
An electric vehicle charge point in Dublin city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

The number of new electric cars licensed in Ireland has more than doubled in the first five months of the year compared with the same period in 2021, new data shows.

Figures published on Wednesday by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that so far this year, more than 20% of all new cars licensed for the first time were electric or plug-in hybrids.

This comes amid a major push by the Irish Government to encourage drivers to switch to electric vehicles, with plans for nearly one million electric vehicles on Irish roads by the end of the decade.

Nele van der Wielen, from the CSO, said: “Today’s figures from the CSO show the continued growth in the number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles licensed in Ireland.

“The number of new electric cars licensed has more than doubled from 3,678 in the first five months of 2021 to 7,825 in 2022. At the same time, the number of new diesel cars is decreasing.”

Since the beginning of January, around 15,400 new cars licensed in Ireland ran on diesel, compared to just over 20,000 in the same period last year.

The data also signals a 37% fall in the number of used private cars licensed in May, compared to the same month last year.

Similarly, the number of used cars licensed so far this year dropped by 43% compared to last year, a decline from over 34,000 to just under 20,000 over a five-month period.

According to the CSO, Toyota was the most popular make of new private car licensed last month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier