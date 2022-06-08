Russia backs Ukraine grain exports but wants sanctions eased

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia backs Ukraine grain exports but wants sanctions eased

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 2.26pm
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shake hands at the end of a joint news conference in Ankara (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
Russia and Turkey have voiced support for the creation of a safe maritime corridor in the Black Sea so Ukraine can export grain to global markets amid an escalating world food crisis.

A Turkish minister said the move should also be accompanied by the easing of western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hosted his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Ankara for discussions focused on a UN proposal to free Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and allow some 22 million tons of grain sitting in silos to be shipped out.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara
Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, pictured, met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but the war and a Russian blockade of its ports have halted much of that flow, endangering food supplies to many developing countries. Many of those ports are now also heavily mined.

Ukraine’s government was not represented at the Ankara meeting but has expressed concerns that removing mines from its ports to facilitate grain exports could allow Russia to attack its southern coast.

Mr Lavrov promised that Russia would not “abuse” its naval advantage if Ukraine’s ports were demined and would “take all necessary steps to ensure that the ships can leave there freely”.

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu backed easing western sanctions against Russia (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

Both Russia and Turkey would also benefit from the export plan. The same corridor would also allow Russia to export food and fertiliser.

Turkey would facilitate and protect the transport of the grain in the Black Sea, Turkish officials said.

“As Turkey, we find this plan reasonable and see it as a feasible one,” Mr Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with Mr Lavrov.

But the scheme would require negotiation between Moscow and Kyiv, he added.

Sergey Lavrov, left, and Mevlut Cavusoglu together with members of delegations at the talks in Ankara
Mr Lavrov, left, and Mr Cavusoglu met with members of delegations at the talks (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

The Turkish minister also backed easing western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine if it participated in the UN plan, saying that seemed “quite legitimate”.

“If the whole world is in need of the products to be exported by Ukraine and the Russian Federation, then a method needs to be established,” he said, adding that he hoped “technical preparations” could be made “as soon as possible”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the creation of a safe sea corridor last week, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

It also called for security guarantees, such as a supply of weapons to defend against maritime threats and the participation of third-country naval forces.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously discussed the creation of a safe sea corridor (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday the Russian military would need to check commercial ships taking the grain to make sure they were not carrying weapons. He added that after they were loaded with grain, Russia would help escort the ships to international waters.

Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday that technical details were still being worked out.

“Our efforts are continuing concerning the technical planning on such issues as how it will be done, how the mines will be cleared, who will do it, how the corridor will be established and who will escort (ships),” Mr Akar said.

Addressing the possibility of resumed peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, Mr Cavusoglu said Turkey was “much more optimistic”.

PA infographic showing Russian invasion of Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Turkey hosted previous talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in March but since then little progress has been made.

“We see an optimistic atmosphere in terms of going back to the negotiation table,” Mr Cavusoglu said, citing recent comments by Mr Zelensky. He reiterated Ankara’s offer to oversee a meeting between Mr Zelensky and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Mr Lavrov said Russia was willing to hold further talks but accused Mr Zelensky of “changing his position all the time” over conditions for a leaders’ summit.

