Ukraine official makes plea for EU candidate status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ukraine official makes plea for EU candidate status

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 2.46pm
Speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk, left, is welcomed by European Parliament president Roberta Metsola (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk, left, is welcomed by European Parliament president Roberta Metsola (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

The speaker of the Ukrainian parliament has made a plea for his country to be named a candidate for European Union membership, a move that would bring the war-torn nation closer to the EU without guaranteeing its admittance.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, told EU lawmakers that failing to give Ukraine a sign of an open door would be a clear signal to Russian president Vladimir Putin that “he can be totally going forward without any punishment”.

European heads of state and government are expected to consider Ukraine’s bid for EU candidate status at the end of June. The European Parliament has already passed a resolution in favour of making Ukraine a membership candidate.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, centre, delivers a speech at the European Parliament
Ruslan Stefanchuk, centre, delivers a speech at the European Parliament (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

“Let’s do everything possible that on June 24 we’ll see a watershed day, an important day for us, and our joint great victory,” Mr Stefanchuk said.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is expected to deliver its opinion next week based on Ukraine’s answers to a questionnaire received in April and early May.

Ukraine currently has an association agreement with the EU, which is aimed at opening Ukraine’s markets and bringing it closer to Europe. This includes a far-reaching free trade pact.

Roberta Mestola, president of the EU legislature, said lawmakers would continue supporting Ukraine’s effort to obtain candidate status.

Mr Stefanchuk arrives to deliver a speech at the European Parliament
Mr Stefanchuk arrives to deliver his speech at the European Parliament (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Ms Metsola said reaching the step in the accession process would benefit Ukraine by furthering its integration into the region.

The 27 EU nations have been united in backing Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion, adopting unprecedented economic sanctions against Moscow since the start of the war in February.

But leaders are divided on how quickly the EU should move to accept Ukraine as a member. Admitting a new member country requires unanimous agreement from the EU’s current members.

Before Russia’s war in Ukraine, the European Commission repeatedly expressed concern in recent years about corruption in Ukraine and the need for deep political and economic reforms.

Mr Stefanchuk, left, and European Parliament president Roberta Metsola
Mr Stefanchuk, left, and European Parliament president Roberta Metsola (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

The French government has made clear it thinks it is unrealistic to expect Ukraine to join the EU any time soon, saying the process would take many years, “in fact probably several decades”.

The Ukrainian bid has received warm support in Eastern European countries, but EU officials have stressed the process could take years.

Speaking in Strasbourg on Wednesday, Irish leader Micheal Martin backed Ukraine’s application and said he hoped EU leaders would “send the people of Ukraine a clear and positive message”.

He said the EU “should support those looking to join in undertaking the reforms and preparations necessary”, adding that Ireland’s experience was that EU “membership is transformative”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier