Thunderstorms and possible hail and lightning to hit parts of the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Thunderstorms and possible hail and lightning to hit parts of the UK

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 5.10pm
A man watches waves crashing over the promenade (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A man watches waves crashing over the promenade (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Thunderstorms and heavy showers are set to hit parts of Britain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms covering north east England, south west Scotland, Lothian Borders, Central, Tayside and Fife plus Strathclyde as showers are set to build on Wednesday and maybe bring lightning and hail with it.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said “slow-moving thundery showers” are the driving force behind the weather warning which runs to Wednesday at 8pm.

Many places will miss the heaviest showers but a few areas could see “in excess of 30mm of rain in a couple of hours, possibly accompanied by lightning and hail, which would be enough to cause difficult driving conditions and localised surface water flooding”, according to the warning.

It adds there is “a small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.

This could see damage caused to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Residents could also face some cancellations to train and bus services.

Earlier in the day clusters of heavy showers and thunderstorms moved east across southern England left parts of Dorset, Hampshire, Sussex and Kent braced for torrential downpours, hail and lightning.

There is also some wet and windy weather to come as the remnants of ex-Tropical Storm Alex, which brought heavy rain to southern Florida over the weekend, tracks to the northwest of the UK.

The UK will face “unseasonably” strong winds later this week and 45mph gusts by the time it has changed into a mature Atlantic low and hits UK shores.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said: “Although no longer a named storm, it will bring some unseasonably strong winds across the northern half of the UK, especially to the northwest on Friday and Saturday.

“The track of the low-pressure system currently looks to be grazing the far northwest of the UK on Friday and Saturday and, although the details are still being worked out, winds are likely to reach around 45mph for many areas in the north of the UK, with a chance of some gusts in excess of 55mph in some exposed northwestern island and coastal areas.”

Northwestern areas are set to see frequent showers, some of which are likely to be heavy and thundery, on Friday and Saturday.

It is expected the wind and showers will ease a day later and parts of the northwest and southern UK will have sunny spells and lighter winds over the weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier