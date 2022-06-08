Dan Evans breezes into quarter-finals in Nottingham By Press Association June 8 2022, 7.58pm Dan Evans reached the quarter-finals of the Rothesay Open (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dan Evans swept aside Italy’s Thomas Fabbiano to advance to the quarter-finals of the Rothesay Open on a rain-affected day in Nottingham. The British number two, who is top seed for the event, won 7-5 6-0 to set up a last eight meeting with Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler. Huesler had dispatched fellow Briton Dan Cox, but Ryan Peniston moved into the next round with a 6-4 7-6 (4) success over Borna Gojo of Croatia. Heather Watson crashed out of the Rothesay Open (Nigel French/PA) Heather Watson failed to make the most of a bright start as she fell to a 7-5 6-2 defeat against Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic in the women’s event. Watson was a break up in the first set and missed the chance to convert a set point before the world number 55 went on to wrap up a comfortable victory. There was also disappointment for home wild card Jodie Burrage, who put up a credible performance in a 6-2 7-6 (4) to Chinese fourth seed Shuai Zhang. Harriet Dart clawed back the second set against Italian third seed Camila Giorgi, with their match poised at 5-7 6-4 when play was suspended for the day. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Emma Raducanu retires injured in first set of Nottingham Open first round match Injured Heather Watson to make late decision on whether to play on in Nottingham Iga Swiatek recovers from rare dropped set to reach French Open quarter-finals Rafael Nadal battles through to earn Novak Djokovic quarter-final at French Open