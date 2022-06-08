Dwayne Johnson’kneels before no-one’ in official trailer for Black Adam

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dwayne Johnson “kneels before no-one” in the official trailer for new DC antihero film Black Adam.

The actor plays the title role in the upcoming superhero flick of a 5,000-year-old slave-turned-warrior with godlike abilities.

In the new two-minute trailer, his character – Teth Adam – is given the choice between being the saviour of Earth, or its destroyer.

The clip sees Johnson, reborn with superhuman strength and other powers, punching a plane and even holding a rocket as it explodes.

“I was a slave until I died, then I was reborn a god,” he says.

“My son sacrificed his life to save me, now I kneel before no-one.”

The film also stars Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo and former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan.

“My vision has shown me the future,” Brosnan tells Johnson.

“You have two choices, you can be the destroyer of this world or you can be its saviour.

“That is up to you.”

Sharing the new trailer, Johnson said the film was his “passion project” and had “become my DNA”.

He promised fans that “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change” with the film’s release.

Black Adam is considered to be both a spin-off and a prequel of the 2019 Shazam! Movie, starring Zachary Levi.

No official date has been given, though it is expected to arrive in theatres this autumn.