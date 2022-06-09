UK recruiting nurses from some of the world’s most short-staffed countries – RCN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK recruiting nurses from some of the world’s most short-staffed countries – RCN

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 2.50am
The UK is ‘overly reliant’ on recruiting nurses from countries with critical workforce shortages, according to a new report (Victoria Jones/PA)
The UK is ‘overly reliant’ on recruiting nurses from countries with critical workforce shortages, according to a new report (Victoria Jones/PA)

The UK is “overly reliant” on recruiting nurses from countries with critical workforce shortages, according to a new report.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said its research suggested that nurses from a third of the world’s most short-staffed countries are being hired in the UK.

New members of the UK nursing workforce include recruits from 14 countries on a “red list” of 47 that the UK Government insists should not be actively recruited from, said the RCN.

Figures from the nursing regulator show a 10-fold increase since the 2019 general election in the number of nurses joining from countries currently identified as having the most severe workforce shortages, according to the college.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King’s College Hospital, in south east London
A third of the world’s most short-staffed countries are being hired in the UK, according to the RCN (Victoria Jones/PA)

The RCN said there were concerns that UK governments are becoming heavily reliant on countries with critical workforce shortages to fill the tens of thousands of nursing vacancies across health and care services.

The body is calling on governments across the UK to invest in expanding the domestic workforce and to introduce bilateral agreements to ensure international recruitment is mutually beneficial for these countries.

International recruitment must be transparent, dignified and ensure that employment of nursing staff in the UK is free from exploitation, said the RCN.

General secretary Pat Cullen said: “Ministers are overly reliant on nurses from countries with critical workforce shortages.

“Meanwhile, their lack of investment in UK nursing staff, both today’s and those of the future, is deeply concerning.

A nurse wearing PPE in a ward for covid patients at King’s College Hospital, in south east London
There has been a large increase in nurse recruitment from ‘red list’ countries, the report says (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Our health and care workforce is proudly diverse. International recruitment must be ethical, beyond reproach and come at the same time as increased investment in education and domestic professionals.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We have more nurses working in the NHS than ever before and are well over halfway towards the Government’s target of recruiting 50,000 extra nurses by 2024.

“Internationally trained staff have been part of the NHS since its inception in 1948 and continue to play a vital role, while also benefiting enormously from the opportunity to work in the NHS, both in terms of professional development and economically.

“We do not actively recruit from any of these countries, and we have committed £20 million towards programmes to strengthen the health workforce in a number of developing countries to support them to train, employ and retain a sufficient and skilled health workforce.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier