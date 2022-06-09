TikTok adds new screen time management tools to boost ‘digital wellbeing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TikTok adds new screen time management tools to boost ‘digital wellbeing’

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 8.02am
(PA)
(PA)

TikTok has announced new digital wellbeing tools for users that will prompt them to take a screen break from the app after extended single sittings online and help them take control of the overall amount of time they spend on the social media platform.

The video-sharing platform is hugely popular among teenagers.

The company said the two new tools would sit alongside its existing daily screen time limit feature that enables users to set a daily time allowance for using the app per day and would help to build a “positive relationship with digital devices” based around the user being in control.

The new screen time limit will prompt users to take a break after a certain amount of uninterrupted screen time – a figure the user can also set themselves.

Meanwhile, the new screen time dashboard will show TikTok user data about the amount of time they spend on the app, how often they open it, and a breakdown of their day and night-time usage, with an option to opt-in for weekly notifications to review the figures also available.

“At TikTok, we believe that our digital experiences should bring us joy, entertainment, connection and enrichment,” a TikTok blog post said.

“Having a positive relationship with digital devices and apps isn’t just about measuring screen time, it’s also about feeling in control of how we use technology and ensuring that the time we spend online contributes positively to our sense of wellbeing.

“That’s why we’re taking a number of steps today to help support our community’s digital wellbeing as they create and discover on TikTok.”

The social media giant has also published a new online guide on its safety centre which offers advice around having good digital habits and setting boundaries.

TikTok confirmed that younger members of its community will also start to receive automatic prompts about digital wellbeing.

It said those aged between 13 and 17 would be nudged about the app’s screen time limit tool if they use the platform for more than 100 minutes in a single day.

TikTok said the changes come in part following a study it has carried out with online safety group, Internet Matters, which found that when teenagers feel in control of their online behaviour and habits, it has a positive impact on their wellbeing.

“The research showed that younger users would welcome the introduction of built-in features and settings that prompt them to both think critically about the time that they are spending online, but also encourage them to use settings to actively manage the time they spent on the app,” Internet Matters chief executive Carolyn Bunting said.

“It is important that they feel in control of their online experiences and are helped to make considered choices.

“We look forward to TikTok developing further features that will put children’s wellbeing at the heart of their design choices.”

