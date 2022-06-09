Liverpool announce the departure of club’s Champions League hero Divock Origi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Liverpool announce the departure of club’s Champions League hero Divock Origi

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 10.58am
Divock Origi, who scored a famous winner against Barcelona, has been released by Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool have confirmed the departure of seven players including striker Divock Origi when their contracts expire at the end of this month.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius and former first-team players Sheyi Ojo and Ben Woodburn have also been released, along with three members of the club’s academy.

Origi spent eight years on Merseyside and sealed the Reds’ stunning comeback to sink Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League in 2019.

Announcing his departure, Liverpool wrote: “Divock Origi will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

“Thank you for an incredible eight years of service and leaving us with so many special memories. @DivockOrigi, Liverpool legend”.

Karius became notorious for his error-strewn performance in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, and spent much of his subsequent Anfield career on loan.

Real Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium
Loris Karius produced an error-strewn performance against Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Ojo made 13 senior appearances, scoring in the FA Cup win over Exeter, while Woodburn became the club’s youngest goalscorer – a title he still holds – when he scored in the League Cup match against Leeds at the age of 17.

Academy players Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Luis Longstaff – who made first-team appearances in domestic cup competitions – have also been released.

