Sister of British journalist missing in Amazon still has hope he will be found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sister of British journalist missing in Amazon still has hope he will be found

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 11.00am
The family of Dom Phillips, left to right, Paul Sherwood, Sian Phillips and Gareth Phillips, take part in a vigil outside the Brazilian embassy in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
The family of Dom Phillips, left to right, Paul Sherwood, Sian Phillips and Gareth Phillips, take part in a vigil outside the Brazilian embassy in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The sister of a British journalist missing in the Amazon has said she still has hope that he will be found.

Sian Phillips was joined by supporters at a vigil for her brother Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous affairs official Bruno Araujo Pereira outside the Brazilian embassy in central London on Thursday.

The two men vanished from a remote part of the rainforest more than three days ago, having reportedly last been seen early on Sunday in the Sao Rafael community.

People standing in a line, holding posters
People take part in a vigil outside the Brazilian embassy (Victoria Jones/PA)

Some people held red roses while others clasped red and black posters which read “Find Dom & Bruno” and featured images of the missing pair’s faces, as they stood in silence in a line outside the entrance of the embassy from 8am.

In a statement to the press, Ms Phillips, who donned a red top and held a red rose, with her partner Paul Sherwood and twin brother Gareth Phillips by her side, said: “We had to come this morning, to ask the question: where is Dom Phillips? Where is Bruno Pereira?

“And we are also here for my brother’s wife, Alessandra Sampaio. We are here with my brother’s nieces and sister-in-law too.

“We are here because Dom is missing, he is lost doing the important job of investigative journalism. We are here to make the point that why did it take so long for them to start the search for my brother and for Bruno.

“We want the search to carry on.”

Family of Dom Phillips looking at each other
Left to right, Sian Phillips, Gareth Phillips, Paul Sherwood, Helen Davies, Rhianna Davies and Domonique Davies take part in a vigil outside the Brazilian embassy in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

She spoke about how her brother is a “great writer and journalist, a caring man… and cares about the environment and loves Brazil” and that the whole family loves him.

When asked about the chances of her brother being found, she added: “We all still have hope. We have hope.”

Louisa Casson, head of forests at Greenpeace UK, explained the meaning of the red roses.

“We wanted something that conveys the love and admiration everyone here has for Dom and Bruno and for their work and amplifying the images already on social media with this clear message of find Dom and Bruno,” she said.

At 9.30am, a letter was given to the Brazilian ambassador from Greenpeace UK’s executive director Pat Venditti and Mr Phillips’ family.

Ms Casson added that the letter presents “an urgent call on the Brazilian government to dedicate all necessary local and federal resources to the search mission for Bruno and Dom”.

People holding roses and posters
People take part in a vigil outside the Brazilian embassy, holding posters and red roses (Victoria Jones/PA)

The vigil comes after a suspect named as 41-year-old Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, also known as Pelado, was arrested for allegedly carrying a firearm without a permit, a common practice in the region.

Police did not clarify why he was being treated as a suspect but he is thought to have been among a group of men who threatened the pair near an indigenous territory on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]