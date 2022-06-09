Covid-19 weekly deaths in England and Wales fall to lowest level since July 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid-19 weekly deaths in England and Wales fall to lowest level since July 2021

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 11.58am
People walk past the Covid memorial wall in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The number of deaths involving coronavirus registered each week in England and Wales has dropped to its lowest level for 10 months.

A total of 410 deaths registered in the seven days to May 27 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down 25% on the previous week and is the lowest total since the week ending July 30 2021.

It is the fourth week in a row the figures have decreased and confirms that Covid-19 deaths are now on a clear downwards trend.

The surge of infections earlier this year driven by the Omicron BA.2 variant caused the weekly number of deaths to peak at 1,125 at the end of April.

But this was well below the 8,433 deaths registered at the peak of the second wave of the virus, in the week to January 29 2021.

The number of people with Covid-19 on their death certificate is now the only measure of coronavirus mortality in all four nations of the UK.

Health authorities in Scotland and Northern Ireland have recently stopped reporting the number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive, which had been the Government’s preferred benchmark for the UK’s official death toll.

Both authorities said changes in Covid-19 testing policy influenced the decision to stop reporting the data.

People with coronavirus symptoms are no longer advised to test themselves regularly, while access to free tests is limited to only a small part of the population in all four nations.

This means that data based just on positive tests is not likely to reflect the true prevalence of coronavirus in the community or the real level of mortality.

Figures for deaths within 28 days of a positive test are still being reported for England and Wales, however.

Overall, 198,332 deaths have now occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.

The highest number on a single day was 1,488, on January 19 2021.

During the first wave of the virus, the daily toll peaked at 1,461 on April 8 2020.

Around nine in 10 deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate since the start of the pandemic have coronavirus as the primary cause of death, with a minority listing the virus as a contributory factor.

