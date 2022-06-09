Oleksandr Petrakov ‘truly moved’ by the reception his team received in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oleksandr Petrakov ‘truly moved’ by the reception his team received in Dublin

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 1.02pm
Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov appreciated Dublin’s warmth (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov appreciated Dublin’s warmth (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ukraine boss Oleksandr Petrakov was ‘truly moved’ by the welcome his team received for the Nations League match in Dublin.

The 64-year-old guided his side to a 1-0 victory over the Republic at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday evening, with around 3,500 Ukrainian refugees among the crowd.

However, it was the response he received before the game which humbled him.

Petrakov said: “I was walking in the morning and the Irish people were approaching me, wishing me all the best.

“I was truly moved by the Irish attitude towards the Ukrainians and I want to wish all the best not only to the Irish team, but to the whole of Ireland.

“We’ll see the Irish on the 14th of this month in Lodz in Poland.”

The sides will reconvene on Tuesday evening for the return fixture with Ukraine hoping to have added to their points tally in the meantime against Armenia on Saturday as Ireland attempt to belatedly open their account against Scotland at the Aviva.

Petrakov chose to rest 10 of the men who had started Sunday’s 1-0 defeat in Wales which ended their hopes of World Cup qualification, and revealed he would have changed all 11 had Eduard Sobol not been struck by illness.

In the event, only Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko was retained and seven men were handed competitive debuts at senior international level.

Republic of Ireland v Ukraine – UEFA Nations League – Group B1 – Aviva Stadium
Ukraine’s Vitaliy Mykolenko played against Scotland and Wales (Brian Lawless/PA)

Petrakov said: “I spoke to Vitaliy, who I have known since he was a boy, and despite the fact that he played that extremely difficult game in Cardiff he said, ‘I’ll help the team. Not to worry, I’ll be playing with those new players’.

“He did and clearly he added performance and confidence to the national team debutants.

“In order not to harm the boys who left everything on the football pitch back in Wales, I decided to field young players who needed to get some first-hand experience of big games.

“I’m very happy happy they debuted and they debuted with a win. We’ll look into some mistakes, clearly, which we had, but overall I’m happy with the result, I’m happy with their attitude and performance.

“It’s a very positive thing that happened to our team, especially after a bitter result in Wales. We tuned the page, we’re going forward and we’ll look forward to our future.”

