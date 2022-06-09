Researchers find clues as to what makes dogs man’s best friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Researchers find clues as to what makes dogs man’s best friend

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 4.02pm
Researchers find clues as to what makes dogs man’s best friend (Steve Parsons/PA)

Researchers have discovered genetic clues to how dogs became man’s best friend.

A new study suggests mutations in a gene involved in the production of the stress hormone cortisol may have played a role in the domestication of dogs.

This is because it may have allowed the animals to develop skills in order to interact and communicate with people.

Miho Nagasawa of Azabu University, Japan, and colleagues investigated the interactions of 624 domestic dogs using two tasks.

In the first, the dog had to decide which bowl had food hidden under it based on cues, such as gazing, pointing and tapping.

This experiment tested the animal’s understanding of human gestures and communication.

While the second looked at social attachment to humans.

In the task the dog was given a problem solving test, which involved them attempting to open a container in order to access food.

How often and how long the dog spent looking at the researchers was measured.

The dogs were separated into two groups depending on their breed – the ancient group (consisting of breeds considered genetically closer to wolves such as the Akita and Siberian Husky) and the general group (all other breeds which are more genetically distant from wolves).

According to the findings, the dogs in the ancient group looked at the researchers less often than other dogs during the problem-solving task, suggesting they were less attached to humans.

The researchers found there were no significant differences between the breeds in the first task.

They then looked for differences in genes associated with human-related cognitive abilities between the groups.

According to the findings, two changes to the melanocortin 2 receptor (MC2R) gene were associated with both correctly interpreting gestures in the first task and gazing at the scientists more often in the problem solving task.

The researchers say this suggests the gene may have played a role in the domestication of dogs, perhaps by promoting lower levels of stress around humans.

Writing in the journal Scientific Reports, the authors said: “In sum, we tested 624 dogs and searched the candidate genes responsible for communication with humans, the MC2R gene was the most effective to the skill of dogs in two-way choice test and problem-solving task, indicating that this gene can be mutated in the early domestication process of dogs.”

