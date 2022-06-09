Meet Fernanda the giant tortoise from a species believed extinct a century ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meet Fernanda the giant tortoise from a species believed extinct a century ago

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 4.02pm
Fernanda may or may not be the last of her species, which was wrongly thought to have died out more than 100 years ago (Lucas Bustamante/Galapagos Conservancy/PA)
Scientists have reported that a rare species of giant tortoise thought to have died out more than a century ago is not in fact extinct.

Genetic research has shown that a female specimen discovered on one of the Galapagos Islands three years ago was related to the only previously-known example, found in 1906.

There were signs that there may be other tortoises of the same species living with her on Fernandina Island, a pristine wildlife habitat in the Pacific Ocean.

Scientists sequenced genomes of the 1906 specimen, known as chelonoidis phantasticus, and the 2019 female, who has since been named Fernanda, and compared them with all living species of Galapagos giant tortoises.

They found that the two were linked and distinct from all others, according to the findings published in Communications Biology.

Study lead author Dr Evelyn Jensen, lecturer in molecular ecology at Newcastle University’s School of Natural and Environmental Sciences, said: “Only two tortoises have ever been found on Fernandina Island, and here we have shown that they are indeed members of the same species, and different from the other Galapagos tortoises.

“It is a truly exciting discovery that the species is not in fact extinct, but lives on.”

Fernandina Island is an active volcano at the western side of the Galapagos Islands, which Charles Darwin visited in 1835, inspiring his theory of evolution.

The male specimen used in the study was collected by explorer Rollo Beck during an expedition by the California Academy of Sciences in 1906.

Researchers believe Fernanda, who was found in an isolated vegetation patch cut off by lava flows, is around 50 years old and has suffered stunted growth.

She is now being kept in captivity in the Galapagos National Park Tortoise Centre.

Other expeditions found signs of at least two or three more tortoises living on the island, giving hope that Fernanda may not be the last of her kind.

Dr Jensen added: “What comes next for the species depends on whether any other living individuals can be found.

“If there are more Fernandina tortoises, then a breeding programme could start to bolster the population.

“We hope that Fernanda is not the ‘endling’ of her species.”

For now, Fernanda is in a similar position to Lonesome George, who was famed for being the last of the Pinta Island Galapagos giant tortoises.

Lonesome George lived out his final decades of life in captivity but never bred and his species went extinct in 2012 following his death from old age.

More expeditions are planned to search Fernandina Island’s inaccessible interior for tortoises.

Meanwhile, Dr Jensen and colleagues will continue to study how the Fernandina species fits into the evolutionary history of the Galapagos giant tortoises.

