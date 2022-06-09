Wife pays tribute to husband stabbed by neighbour as ‘honest and kind man’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wife pays tribute to husband stabbed by neighbour as ‘honest and kind man’

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 5.04pm Updated: June 9 2022, 5.44pm
Matthew Boorman’s wife Sarah described him as an “honest and kind” man (Boorman family/PA)
The wife of a man stabbed to death on his front lawn by a neighbour has paid tribute to him as a “good, honest and kind man who never fell out with anybody”.

Matthew Boorman, 43, was murdered by Can Arslan, 52, as he walked to his front door in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, in Gloucestershire, on the afternoon of October 5 last year.

Arslan seriously wounded the victim’s wife Sarah Boorman as she tried to save her husband, before forcing his way into the home of another neighbour, Peter Marsden, and stabbing him eight times.

The defendant had subjected his community to 12 years of threats and abuse and had recently learned he was to be evicted for his behaviour.

Arslan denied murder, pleading guilty instead to a lesser charge of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, but was convicted after a trial in April and jailed for life with a minimum term of 38 years at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday.

In a victim impact statement, Mrs Boorman described her husband as a devoted father who loved playing with his children and “enjoyed all parts of parenting”.

“Our children knew nothing but love and care and kindness,” she said.

She continued: “Matthew was a good, honest and kind man who never fell out with anybody.”

Mrs Boorman described how the family had endured years of Arslan threatening to rape and murder them, and verbally abusing them.

She said life was like “living in the middle of a war zone, we were always on edge about what was going to happen”.

The Boormans’ three children, then aged 12, seven and two, were in the house during the attack, with the eldest running to shut his siblings in the lounge to protect them.

Mrs Boorman said: “I struggle to explain to Matt’s biggest fans, his children – they don’t understand why a bad man would want to hurt their daddy so much they can’t ever see him again.”

Mrs Boorman thanked the neighbours who had tried to save her husband and tackle Arslan.

Can Arslan court case
CCTV footage showed Can Arslan’s rampage through Walton Cardiff after murdering Matthew Boorman (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

“I want to say thank you to the heroes who came to help me and tried to save Matt,” she said.

“Many of them were people I had never met before. I didn’t know their names and I didn’t know if they had families waiting for them, but they came to help me and tried to save Matt by selflessly running towards danger.”

She continued: “These strangers, with kindness and love, came to my rescue.”

Mrs Boorman added: “Matt didn’t die in the front garden where he was attacked, he died in our house, away from the evil man, and with love around him.”

Mr Boorman’s family previously criticised the “toothless” response by police and other agencies in response to the years of abuse and threats from Arslan.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has opened an investigation into Gloucestershire Police’s actions in light of the many reported incidents prior to Mr Boorman’s death.

The IOPC said on Thursday: “As part of our investigation to date, we have served a misconduct notice on one police constable in relation to their contact with Mr Arslan.

“Such notices advise an officer their conduct is subject to investigation and do not necessarily mean any disciplinary proceedings will follow.

“Our independent investigation began in November following a mandatory referral from Gloucestershire Constabulary straight after Mr Boorman’s death about prior police contact, and subsequent referrals of complaints.”

A spokesman from Tewkesbury Council said previously that its powers to evict people from private housing was “extremely limited”.

Following Arslan’s conviction in April, the spokesman said: “We have been made aware that questions have been raised about the different authorities’ involvement in this case, and clearly we take this seriously.

“As with all serious cases like these, we will be carrying out a full review of our involvement.”

