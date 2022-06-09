Fanfare and fighter jets as controversial LIV Golf launches amid PGA Tour bans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fanfare and fighter jets as controversial LIV Golf launches amid PGA Tour bans

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 5.12pm
Trumpet players on the first tee on day one of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at Centurion Club (Steven Paston/PA)
Trumpet players on the first tee on day one of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at Centurion Club (Steven Paston/PA)

In the words of Ron Burgundy after the fight scene in the first Anchorman film: “Boy, that escalated quickly.”

Precisely 30 minutes after the first shots in the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event were struck, following an actual trumpet fanfare no less, the PGA Tour responded by banning the 17 players in the field who were playing despite having been denied permission.

Among them were six-time major winner and lifetime member Phil Mickelson, former world number one Dustin Johnson and European stars Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell, with all but Mickelson having resigned from the Tour already.

And with that, on a day which saw vintage fighter planes circling the first tee for some reason, men’s professional golf descended into open warfare and took another massive stride towards what has long appeared an inevitable court battle.

Before the PGA Tour statement landed, the day had been progressing smoothly for those of a LIV Golf persuasion, with fears of low attendance proving unfounded and, two hours into the broadcast, more than 90,000 watching a live stream of the action on YouTube.

The atmosphere around the first tee could hardly be described as raucous as the star attractions Mickelson and Johnson teed off, although there was a lone cry of “Rip one Phil” and another of “Let’s go DJ”.

Centurion Club
A flypast at the start of day one of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire (Steven Paston/PA)

There was also the question from one spectator of “Who’s that?” when the third member of the group, Scott Vincent, was announced, with the fact that the Zimbabwean had won his last two events followed by another query.

“Really? On what Tour?”

The names of some of the four-man teams into which the 48 players have been split had seemingly not gone down too well either.

“They’re a joke aren’t they,” said one fan, unimpressed perhaps by names like Torque, Crushers, Cleeks and Smash, with Mickelson the captain of the Hy Flyers.

Ian Poulter
Ian Poulter gets into a London black taxi to head to his starting tee during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational Series (Steven Paston/PA)

Mickelson had received the biggest cheer from the crowd as he made his way to the first tee, the location of which at the end of the practice range meant he was spared the need to be ferried to his starting hole by the fleet of electric London black cabs laid on for the occasion.

A famously generous tipper, Mickelson’s absence will not have gone down well with the cab drivers, although one suspects they were being well rewarded for their time.

Just not as well as Mickelson though.

