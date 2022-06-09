Chris Kirchner given Friday deadline with Derby takeover in the balance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Kirchner given Friday deadline with Derby takeover in the balance

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 9.54pm
Chris Kirchner attended matches at Pride Park last season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chris Kirchner attended matches at Pride Park last season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chris Kirchner has been given until Friday afternoon to provide satisfactory evidence he is in a position to complete his takeover of Derby.

Administrators for the Sky Bet League One club have also opted to engage with other interested parties as a contingency measure.

American businessman Kirchner and the joint administrators exchanged contracts on May 16 and, while the purchase agreement remains in place, a deal is yet to be finalised.

Chris Kirchner
Chris Kirchner has been given a Friday deadline (Nigel French/PA)

The English Football League said it is “incredibly disappointed” by the latest update and called for a resolution “as a matter of urgency”.

“At the time (of exchanging contracts) there were a number of outstanding issues, which have now been resolved,” read a statement from the joint administrators of Derby.

“However, certain logistical issues mean that completion has still not taken place. Accordingly, the joint administrators have taken the decision to engage with other interested parties as a contingency measure.

“The sale and purchase agreement with Mr Kirchner currently remains in place and Mr Kirchner has been given until 5pm on 10 June 2022 to provide satisfactory evidence to the administrators that he is in a position to complete, subject to EFL approval.”

Derby were relegated from the Championship last season after being deducted a total of 21 points having fallen into administration.

Kirchner’s ownership of the Rams has already been given conditional approval by the EFL.

While administrators Quantuma said there remains a “real willingness amongst all parties” to conclude negotiations, the league expressed frustration at the protracted nature of proceedings.

“The EFL is incredibly disappointed with this evening’s announcement by Derby County’s administrators that Chris Kirchner has failed to complete the purchase of the club,” read an EFL statement.

“It is imperative that this issue is resolved as a matter of urgency.

“The league will continue to engage with Quantuma as they now hold discussions with third parties and will support as appropriate the club as it seeks to exit administration.”

