Camilla meets bereaved families of riflemen killed in Iraq and Afghanistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Camilla meets bereaved families of riflemen killed in Iraq and Afghanistan

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 11.44pm
The Duchess of Cornwall attends The Rifles Sounding Retreat at Horse Guards Parade (Henry Nicholls/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall attends The Rifles Sounding Retreat at Horse Guards Parade (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall has met the bereaved families of riflemen who have been killed in operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The private meeting took place when Camilla, as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, attended The Rifles Sounding Retreat at Horse Guards Parade in London on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, who are Colonels-in-Chief of 6th and 7th Battalions The Rifles respectively, also attended the evening of military music and pageantry which tells the history of The Rifles regiment from the Napoleonic era to modern times.

Camilla joined a private reception with generals and commanding officers along with members of The Rifles and their families, before a sunset parade in front of St James’s Park, which ended with a firework display.

The Rifles Sounding Retreat
The Duchess of Cornwall watches the ceremony (Henry Nicholls/PA)

There were about 500 veterans from the Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts who attended, some of whom were injured and many who would not have seen their colleagues since they were last on the battlefield.

Retired Lt Col Baz Melia is head of the Always A Rifleman organisation, which was set up in August to help servicemen from the regiment who are facing trauma or are close to taking their lives.

He said: “The most important thing we are doing is connecting everybody after a sustained period of being disconnected or isolated.

“Something like this brings everybody back together in a family in which they once served.”

He said that Camilla’s dedication to The Rifles was valuable because “she is an individual who galvanises the whole of the regimental family – from the veteran to the serving community.”

The Rifles Sounding Retreat
Fireworks explode over the area (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Earlier, as part of the proceedings, Camilla had given permission for the Sounding Retreat to start.

Scenes of the regiment’s past were played out by actors in detailed outfits fashioned to recreate different historical events.

Camilla and the crowd stood as Ukraine’s national anthem and also God Save The Queen rang throughout the parade ground.

The English National Opera also gave a special performance of You’ll Never Walk Alone, the anthem adopted by Liverpool Football club to provide comfort during the triumphs and tragedies of the decades, as a sign of support for the people of Ukraine.

Mr Melia said: “One of the things we stand for is democracy and freedom. When that is challenged you will find we glue ourselves together and support anybody whose freedom is threatened.

The Rifles Sounding Retreat
Members of The Rifles band perform (Henry Nicholls/PA)

“At the moment Ukraine is being threatened and one of the ways we show our solidarity today has been with a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

He added: “We are all a family.”

Camilla took over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles from the Duke of Edinburgh in July 2020.

The Rifles, which is the British Army’s largest infantry regiment, was formed in 2007 when four British Army infantry regiments were merged.

It holds 913 battle honours and 117 Victoria Crosses.

Rifle regiments were first created from the red-coated Line Regiments that used the drum to communicate orders over short distances.

The image of a rifleman dressed in a green uniform and armed with rifles rather than muskets when fighting on the battlefield dates from the forests of North America and Napoleonic Wars in the early 1800s.

It stems from the fact that a drummer was unable to communicate instructions across the wider distances and noise of battle.

This led to the bugle, complete with its clarion call, being picked for use by riflemen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier