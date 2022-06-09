Local police respond to trespassing incident at Britney Spears wedding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers from Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of trespassing at the home of popstar Britney Spears as she prepared to wed her partner Sam Asghari.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed to the PA news agency that officers were in attendance, but were yet to formally identify the trespasser.

PA understands that the intimate wedding ceremony between the singer and her 28-year-old fitness trainer partner was to be held at her Los Angeles home on Thursday.

Shortly before the incident, her former partner Jason Alexander posted an Instagram live story from near to her home.

Spears and Asghari became engaged in September last year, with the singer joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

A 13-year conservatorship which had controlled her life was terminated by Los Angeles Superior Court in November last year.

A source quoted by American publication People had said the ceremony on Thursday was to be attended by around “60 guests of those in their close circle”.

Spears, 40, has two children, Sean and Jayden, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

It will be the singer’s third trip to the altar, having divorced Federline in 2007 and Alexander in 2004 after their marriage earlier that year.

In May, the singer announced the loss of her “miracle baby early in the pregnancy”.

She had revealed she was pregnant a month earlier, saying she had taken a test after Asghari teased her about being “food pregnant”.

According to TMZ, Spears’ brother Bryan will attend the ceremony but her sister Jamie-Lynn and parents will not be present.

Spears has been estranged from members of her family after she was placed under the controversial conservatorship in 2008, which controlled many aspects of her life including her finances, amid substance abuse and mental health issues.