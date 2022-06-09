Child cruelty offences jump by a quarter in a year, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Child cruelty offences jump by a quarter in a year, figures show

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 12.02am
(Jon Challicom/NSPCC/PA)
(Jon Challicom/NSPCC/PA)

The number of child cruelty and neglect offences increased by a quarter in a year as England emerged from the pandemic, police figures indicate.

Freedom of information (FOI) requests to forces across England showed there were 26,307 cruelty and neglect offences reported in 2021/22, according to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

This is an average of 72 cases a day, and a 25% increase from 21,102 cases the year before, the NSPCC said.

Of the 39 police forces in England, 36 responded to the charity’s FOI requests.

The NSPCC released the figures on Friday, Childhood Day, to highlight the importance of everyone playing their part in keeping children safe.

The charity urged that vulnerable children are prioritised due to the scale of the problem coming out of the pandemic.

It has also called for children’s social care in England to focus on early intervention and political leadership from the top of Government.

It comes two weeks after the publication of the Independent Review into Children’s Social Care and the National Review into the deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson, which showed the need for a reset of the child protection system.

Sir Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC, said: “The statistics we have released today demonstrate the worrying scale of abuse and neglect. This must be a priority for the Government.

“The evidence from a series of reviews have shown where and how to better resource and support a child protection system that works better for all those who need it. Now is the time for action.

“But our message isn’t just for politicians. It’s vital to remember that child abuse can be prevented.

“As thousands of people get behind Childhood Day today, they demonstrate their support for positive change and their willingness to play a part in keeping children safe.”

For Childhood Day, schools across the UK are taking part in the NSPCC’s Big Breaktime, an extra hour of play to help raise funds.

People can support Childhood Day and the NSPCC by donating at

nspcc.org.uk/donate

.

The NSPCC also urges anyone with concerns about a child, even if they are unsure, to contact its helpline on 0808 800 5000, email help@nspcc.org.uk or fill in the online form.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier