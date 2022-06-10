What the papers say – June 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – June 10

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 4.20am
The death sentences handed to British men Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner feature across the front pages.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mirror cover the story, which the Daily Mail reports has prompted “UK outrage”.

Metro calls the pair “Putin’s pawns”, while The Independent and the i say they were sentenced in a “show trial”.

Like the above mastheads, the Financial Times carries a photograph of the imprisoned men. The paper leads, however, on Chancellor Rishi Sunak being accused of wasting £11 billion of taxpayers’ money by paying too much in interest servicing the Government’s debt.

The head of the UK’s largest union has warned low-paid health and care workers are calling in sick because they cannot afford the fuel to attend their jobs, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Express covers the Prime Minister’s plans to turn homeownership into a reality for “millions” more people.

Train drivers are to strike over pay and more rail workers are to be balloted for industrial action, reports The Times, amid growing disputes in the industry which threaten huge travel disruption in the coming weeks.

The Sun says the Duke of Cambridge is “just like mum Diana” after he was spotted selling copies of The Big Issue in central London.

And the Daily Star asks “what could possibly go wrong?” in response to the boss of Wizz Air urging pilots not to let fatigue stop them from working.

