Five men held on suspicion of murder of football fan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Five men held on suspicion of murder of football fan

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 12.28pm Updated: June 10 2022, 3.44pm
Undated family handout file photo of Simon Dobbin. Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of the football fan who died in 2020 after being left with permanent brain damage following an attack on his way home from a match in Southend in 2015 (Family photo/ PA)
Undated family handout file photo of Simon Dobbin. Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of the football fan who died in 2020 after being left with permanent brain damage following an attack on his way home from a match in Southend in 2015 (Family photo/ PA)

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who was left permanently brain damaged by an attack on his way home from a match and died five years later.

Former RAF serviceman Simon Dobbin was assaulted in Southend in Essex, following a Southend United vs Cambridge United match on March 21 2015.

He died aged 48 on October 21, 2020.

The married father was working as a transport manager for a fuel company until the attack.

His family provided him with 24-hour care at home in Mildenhall, Suffolk until his death.

Essex Police said they began treating his death as a homicide after medical tests showed a direct link between his death and the injuries he had sustained.

Simon Dobbin attacked
Simon Dobbin, who died in 2020 after being left with permanent brain damage following an attack on his way home from a match in Southend in 2015 (Family photo/ PA)

On Friday, five men aged 30, 34, 39, 45 and 27 were arrested at addresses across south Essex, the force said.

They are in custody and being questioned on suspicion of murder.

In November last year, police announced a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those directly responsible for Mr Dobbin’s death.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate, said police had received “more information” and “we’ve got people that have come forward” following the appeal.

Simon Dobbin attacked
Nicole Dobbin, the widow of Simon Dobbin, speaking at an Essex Police press conference, alongside their daughter, Emily Dobbin, 22, in 2021. (Sam Russell/PA)

He said officers had also analysed evidence obtained in 2015 “with a fine tooth comb” and reviewed information from a trial in 2017 which saw 13 men convicted for their involvement in the attack.

Mr Jennings said he could not comment on whether any of the five arrested men were among the 13 men convicted at the 2017 trial.

“Simon’s wife, Nicole, and their daughter Emily have been kept updated on our progress every step of the way,” Mr Jennings said.

“Simon was a completely innocent party in the disorder that took place that day and his family have been through an unimaginable time.

“The injuries Simon sustained that day did not just change his life, they also changed the lives of Nicole and Emily.

“As a team, we will do everything we possibly can to secure justice for Nicole, Emily and Simon’s wider family and friends.”

He said that as well as the five arrests, detectives are also speaking to a number of people considered witnesses to gather their accounts.

Mr Dobbin’s widow Nicole, then aged 50, spoke at a press conference in November 2021 alongside their 22-year-old daughter Emily Dobbin as police announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those directly responsible for his death.

She said they had had “over five of the most horrendous years” and “now grieve all over again” after Mr Dobbin died.

“Simon was 48 years old with so much to look forward to,” she said.

“Now he won’t be able to grow old with me or watch his daughter get married and his grandchildren grow up.

“All these beautiful memories we could have made, stolen from us.”

Mr Dobbin appeared on an episode of DIY SOS in 2019, with TV presenter Nick Knowles, interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and a team of volunteers spending nine days adapting the family home to better suit Mr Dobbin’s needs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]