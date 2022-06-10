Texas school shooting teacher ‘dedicated herself to family and students’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Texas school shooting teacher ‘dedicated herself to family and students’

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 6.40pm
Robb Elementary School (Eric Gay/AP)
Robb Elementary School (Eric Gay/AP)

The funeral for a teacher killed in the Texas school shooting has been told how she loved her dog, hiking and exercising – but mostly, she loved her family and her students.

A funeral Mass was held on Friday for Eva Mireles, 44, who was killed on May 24 when a gunman burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Nineteen children and teacher Irma Garcia also died in the attack. Relatives briefed by police have said the two teachers died trying to protect their students.

Ms Mireles was finishing up her 17th year of teaching. The school district’s superintendent, Hal Harrell, remembered Ms Mireles and Ms Garcia as teachers who “poured their heart and soul” into their work.

An obituary for Ms Mireles said she “dedicated herself to her wonderful family and amazing students”.

Texas School Shooting
A memorial at Robb Elementary School (Eric Gay/AP)

She enjoyed Crossfit, hiking and spending time with her dog, Kane.

“Her smile and personality never went unnoticed as when she was around, it was never a dull moment,” the obituary stated.

A relative, 34-year-old Amber Ybarra of San Antonio, remembered Ms Mireles as a loving mother and wife.

“She was adventurous… She is definitely going to be very missed,” Ms Ybarra said.

Ms Mireles’ enthusiasm came through in a post on the school’s website at the start of the school year.

“Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” she wrote.

The funeral for Ms Garcia was last week. Services for the children will continue into late June.

