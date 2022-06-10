Biden scraps Trump design for Air Force One over cost and delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biden scraps Trump design for Air Force One over cost and delay

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 7.06pm
A model of the new Air Force One (Evan Vucci/AP)
Joe Biden’s administration has scrapped former president Donald Trump’s red, white and blue design for the new generation of presidential aircraft after an Air Force review suggested it would raise costs and delay the delivery of the new jets.

Boeing is currently modifying two Boeing 747-800 aircraft that will bear the Air Force One callsign when the president is onboard to replace the existing fleet of two aging Boeing 747-200 aircraft.

Mr Trump, in 2018, directed that the new jumbo jets shed the Kennedy-era robin’s egg blue and white design for a deeper navy and streak of dark red.

Air Force One with President Joe Biden arrives at Portland International Airport (Craig Mitchelldyer/AP)

The Trump paint scheme is not being considered because it could drive additional engineering, time and cost, according to an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss the programme.

Politico first reported that the Air Force study of the new paint job had concluded that the dark shade of blue Mr Trump proposed for the plane’s underbelly and engines would have created heating issues for the aircraft, requiring costly redesigns and additional delays to the already behind-schedule programme.

The current generation of planes first carried President George HW Bush.

When he was in office, Mr Trump kept a mock-up of the new presidential plane in the new colour scheme on a coffee table in the Oval Office.

“The baby blue doesn’t fit with us,” he told Fox News in 2019 after earlier unveiling sketches of his ideal redesign for the plane’s exterior.

Mr Trump’s design utilised the colours of the American flag. The top half of the plane would be white, while dark blue would cover the bottom half, including the belly. A bold red stripe would streak from cockpit to tail across the midsection — almost identical to the colour scheme on Mr Trump’s personal plane, except that the white and blue were reversed.

The administration did not formally unveil a new design for the replacement aircraft, which are currently at a Boeing plant in San Antonio undergoing extensive modifications to prepare them to carry the president.

They currently sport a simple white and blue paint job with US Air Force markings as the work proceeds.

Formally known as the VC-25B, the new aircraft are estimated to replace the older VC-25A planes in 2026, years behind schedule.

