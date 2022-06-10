Lee Carsley wants England Under-21 players to keep improving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Carsley wants England Under-21 players to keep improving

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 9.54pm
Lee Carsley wants his squad to keep improving. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Boss Lee Carsley urged his England Under-21s to keep raising the bar after they thumped Kosovo.

The Young Lions cruised to a 5-0 victory in Pristina on Friday with Cameron Archer grabbing a second-half brace.

Keane Lewis-Potter’s first Under-21s goal, Anthony Gordon’s strike and Ilir Krasniqi’s own goal saw Carsley’s side extend their lead at the top of Group G to six points.

It is a third straight win after victories over the Czech Republic and Albania, which sealed qualification for Euro 2023 on Tuesday.

Carsley said: “The bar is constantly getting raised and it’s important you keep up, the players who played tonight and on camp are more than capable of representing their country and improving the team.

“The guys back home need to keep improving themselves. We have got the depth but they all want to play, it’s important their club form and form they have when they are with us is consistent.

“I definitely wanted to win the game but it was important we saw as many players as we could. If you think about the players who came in, they are outstanding.

“I thought they did all the things you’d expect an Under-21s player to do. They played with a mentality to make a good impression.

“They are never easy wins, though with 5-0 you would say it was comfortable.

“To have a start like that is a dream, brilliant for Keane. There are a lot of positives, there are things we can improve. If we want to keep improving as a squad we need to make sure we are more difficult to play against.”

Lewis-Potter opened the scoring after two minutes when he nodded in Harvey Elliott’s cross and Gordon made it 2-0 on 13 minutes, heading in Max Aarons’ centre.

The Young Lions were in control but a third did not arrive until seven minutes after the break when Archer combined with Elliott to find the bottom corner.

The Aston Villa striker, who came off the bench to score his first Under-21s goal against Albania in Chesterfield on Tuesday, then added a fourth after 72 minutes when he linked with Jacob Ramsey.

Krasniqi’s own goal with five minutes left wrapped up victory for England, who end their qualification campaign against Slovenia in Huddersfield on Monday.

“To start a game for your country is every boy’s dream, I tried to get myself in the box and cause a bit of mayhem,” added Lewis-Potter.

“It’s difficult to describe, it’s come off my head, I’ve spun and turned and saw it in the back of the net. It was the best feeling I could ask for.”

