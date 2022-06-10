Late Kylian Mbappe goal rescues draw for France against Ralf Rangnick’s Austria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Late Kylian Mbappe goal rescues draw for France against Ralf Rangnick’s Austria

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 10.14pm
Ralf Rangnick’s side drew 1-1 with world champions France (Michael Gruber/AP)
Ralf Rangnick's side drew 1-1 with world champions France (Michael Gruber/AP)

A late equaliser from Kylian Mbappe salvaged a 1-1 draw for France in their UEFA Nations League clash with Austria in Vienna.

The world champions went into the match with only one point from their first two games and were behind before half-time as Andreas Weimann gave Ralf Rangnick’s side the lead.

France dominated possession and chances, though, and got their reward seven minutes from time through substitute Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe, left, rescued a point for France
Kylian Mbappe, left, rescued a point for France (Michael Gruber/AP)

Denmark suffered their first defeat of the campaign, Mario Pasalic scoring the only goal in the 69th minute to give Croatia a 1-0 victory.

The Danes remain top of Group A1 on six points, two clear of Croatia and Austria with France a further two off the pace in fourth.

In the second tier, two goals from Shakhtar Donetsk’s Manor Solomon saw Israel come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Albania.

In the third tier, Slovakia claimed their second win from three games by beating Azerbaijan 1-0 thanks to Vladimir Weiss’ late goal while group leaders Kazakhstan were held to a 1-1 draw by Belarus.

Latvia made it three wins from three in their tier four group, beating Moldova 4-2.

Andorra claimed a rare competitive win, Jordi Alaez and Jesus Rubio scoring in their 2-1 success against Liechtenstein.

