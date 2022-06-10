Man arrested on suspicion of murder of 15-year-old boy in Manchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man arrested on suspicion of murder of 15-year-old boy in Manchester

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 11.48pm
(Peter Byrne/PA)

A man has been arrested in Kent on suspicion of murder after a teenage boy was stabbed to death and his mother was injured at a Manchester home, Greater Manchester Police said.

Police said the 44-year-old man, from Manchester, is believed to be known to the victims.

Greater Manchester Police officers were called by colleagues from North West Ambulance Service at about 9.30pm on Thursday following the domestic incident in Miles Platting.

The 15-year-old boy was treated at the scene for stab wounds before being taken to hospital where he died around an hour later, the force said.

Police said his mother, in her 40s, was treated at the scene for serious stab wounds and is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Miles Platting stabbing
Forensics officers have been carrying out investigations (Peter Byrne/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith said: “Last night’s attack has left a community reeling and a family coming to terms with what was an absolutely devastating incident for everyone involved.

“A teenage boy who had his whole life ahead of him has tragically lost his life and not only is his mother grieving at the loss of her son, but she is also recovering from what will have been no doubt, hugely traumatic.

“Our thoughts remain very much with the family and we are absolutely committed to establishing what exactly happened last night.

“Detectives have been working around the clock since this incident was first reported to us and we’ve now made an arrest which is a huge step forward in getting the family the answers they need.

“Our inquiries are on-going and we would still like to hear from anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen anything. Report it online or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

