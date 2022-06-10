Ease process for accessing medical cannabis, urges mother of boy with epilepsy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ease process for accessing medical cannabis, urges mother of boy with epilepsy

By Press Association
June 11 2022, 12.02am Updated: June 11 2022, 10.38am
Charlotte Caldwell and her son Billy, 16, who played a key role in the campaign to change the law to allow the prescription of medical cannabis for some conditions (Brian Lawless/PA)
The mother of a boy with severe epilepsy has urged medical cannabis manufacturers to ease the financial burden on hard-pressed families.

Charlotte Caldwell said scores of families who contend with severe epilepsy are having to pay privately to get a prescription at a time when the cost of living is soaring.

Ms Caldwell and her son Billy, who are from from Castlederg, Co Tyrone, played a leading role in a campaign to secure a change in the law in 2018 allowing certain patients to access treatment through the NHS.

However she told the PA news agency that despite that breakthrough, it has been a difficult road for families like hers.

She was speaking on the fourth anniversary of the confiscation of her son’s medical cannabis at Heathrow Airport after returning from medical treatment in Canada. They had travelled there after their GP was unable to continue prescribing the medicine.

It was later returned to him after he became ill and was being cared for at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, where his NHS doctor notified the Home Office that Billy’s condition had become life-threatening.

Medical cannabis campaign
Then home secretary Sajid Javid authorised the return of the medical cannabis, and in November that year changed the law to allow it to be prescribed by specialist doctors for certain conditions.

Ms Caldwell described the process of obtaining a health service-funded prescription for medical cannabis as cumbersome, and said many families have had to resort to private health care to get it or risk the black market.

She said four years after legalisation there are 1,486 NHS-funded prescriptions for medical cannabis in the UK.

But she said it is estimated that up to 60 paediatric epilepsy patients are unable to get NHS-funded medical cannabis and some are reportedly paying up to £2,000 a month to access it through private healthcare.

About 1.4 million people are using black market cannabis to treat a medical condition.

Ms Caldwell is offering her experience to advise families, and has made a number of pleas to government and medical cannabis manufacturers to ease the process.

She said a framework exists but it is only available to those aged 18 or under, leaving “forgotten children” who require full-time care left behind.

“The Refractory Epilepsy Specialist Clinical Advisory Service (RESCAS) was set up in 2020 to support paediatric neurologists when considering medical cannabis (and other new treatments) in cases of intractable epilepsy; its impartial recommendations are passed on to patients’ own doctor, and it was through this route that Billy had his NHS funding reinstated in October 2020,” she said, urging that it be extended to all ages.

Medical cannabis campaign
Ms Caldwell is also asking medical cannabis manufactures to gift paediatric epilepsy patients their medicines while they are going through the RESCAS process.

She told PA: “While I am delighted that there is now a route to affordable and reliable medical cannabis treatment in the UK, I am saddened that it remains a complex and at times opaque process.

“Four years on from having Billy’s medicine confiscated from me at Heathrow Airport, I want to share the learnings of my experience with other families, for whom the journey need not be so fraught with complication, heartache and vast personal expense.

“I am also calling on medical cannabis manufacturers, who do so well out of private prescriptions, to put their medicine where their mouth is by gifting medical cannabis to patients seeking NHS funding.

“This would immediately relieve a huge financial burden faced by patients and their families, during which time I hope to help them navigate the complicated approval process.”

