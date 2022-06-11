What the papers say – June 11

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – June 11

By Press Association
June 11 2022, 1.02am
What the papers say – June 11 (PA)
What the papers say – June 11 (PA)

The front pages lead on a new food strategy and reported criticism of the Rwanda migrant plan from the Prince of Wales.

The Daily Telegraph calls the food scheme the “PM’s plan to grow for Britain” while The Guardian runs a quote calling it “a huge missed opportunity”.

The Financial Times says the strategy rejects recommendations from a major review of England’s food situation in a “bid to keep right-wingers on side”, while the i says Tory rebels are involved in a new plot to unseat the Prime Minister.

The Times and the Daily Mail report that the Prince of Wales has privately criticised the Government’s plans to send migrants to Rwanda.

Meanwhile, The Sun says Charles will host an episode of Strictly from Buckingham Palace with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Daily Express reports a surge in UK holidays as a result of travel disruptions.

The Daily Mirror says Stuart Campbell, convicted of the murder of Danielle Jones, is making a bid for freedom.

And the Daily Star splashes on the reported gate-crashing of Britney Spears’ wedding by her ex-husband.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier