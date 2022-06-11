What the papers say – June 11

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The front pages lead on a new food strategy and reported criticism of the Rwanda migrant plan from the Prince of Wales.

The Daily Telegraph calls the food scheme the “PM’s plan to grow for Britain” while The Guardian runs a quote calling it “a huge missed opportunity”.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM's plan to grow for Britain'#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry Sign up for the Front Page newsletter pic.twitter.com/ujFN0FTttL — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 10, 2022

Guardian front page, Saturday 11 June 2022: PM's food strategy 'a huge missed opportunity' pic.twitter.com/arVWidME6u — The Guardian (@guardian) June 10, 2022

The Financial Times says the strategy rejects recommendations from a major review of England’s food situation in a “bid to keep right-wingers on side”, while the i says Tory rebels are involved in a new plot to unseat the Prime Minister.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 11 June https://t.co/nweDpUGjNf pic.twitter.com/qWC6p1uO08 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 10, 2022

i weekend: Tory rebels in new plot to unseat Johnson #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/5BrMTbftxM — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 10, 2022

The Times and the Daily Mail report that the Prince of Wales has privately criticised the Government’s plans to send migrants to Rwanda.

Meanwhile, The Sun says Charles will host an episode of Strictly from Buckingham Palace with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

On tomorrow's front page: Prince Charles and Camilla plan to host Strictly episode from Buckingham Palacehttps://t.co/fRQ13o1x1k pic.twitter.com/Hy2G4GmgbX — The Sun (@TheSun) June 10, 2022

The Daily Express reports a surge in UK holidays as a result of travel disruptions.

Daily Express: Let’s stay home! Surge in UK holidays as travel chaos bites #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/OWjHfVjYQQ — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 10, 2022

The Daily Mirror says Stuart Campbell, convicted of the murder of Danielle Jones, is making a bid for freedom.

And the Daily Star splashes on the reported gate-crashing of Britney Spears’ wedding by her ex-husband.