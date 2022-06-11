Average fuel price hits $5 a gallon in US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Average fuel price hits $5 a gallon in US

By Press Association
June 11 2022, 9.54am
Average petrol prices in the US have surged to $5 a gallon (Rick Bowmer/AP)
Average petrol prices in the US have surged to $5 a gallon (Rick Bowmer/AP)

The average price for a gallon of petrol in America has topped 5 US dollars (£4.05) for the first time ever.

Car club AAA said while the average price on Saturday is 5 dollars, motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.

The national average price has jumped 19 cents (15p) in the past week, and it is up 1.93 US dollars (£1.56) from this time last year.

The average price of a litre of unleaded in the UK on Thursday was £183.2p, which is about £8.25 a gallon (10.16 US dollars).

Fuel prices
Prices have crept up 19 cents (15p) in the past week alone in the US (PA)

There are several reasons for the surge in prices.

Americans typically drive more starting around Memorial Day at the end of May, so demand is up.

Global oil prices are rising, compounded by sanctions against Russia, a leading oil producer, because of its war against Ukraine.

In addition, there are limits on refining capacity in the United States because some refineries shut down during the pandemic.

TRANSPORT Fuel
(PA Graphics)

The combined result is seeing the cost of filling up surging, draining money from Americans who are facing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years.

California has the highest average price, at 6.43 US dollars (£5.33), according to AAA. The lowest average is Mississippi, at 4.52 US dollars (£3.66).

While this is the first time the average price has broken the 5 dollar barrier, it is still not a record when inflation is taken into account.

Gas peaked at 4.11 US dollars (£3.33) a gallon in July 2008, which would be equal to about 5.40 US dollars (£4.38) a gallon today.

