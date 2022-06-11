Pub owned by England cricketer Stuart Broad ‘severely damaged’ by fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pub owned by England cricketer Stuart Broad ‘severely damaged’ by fire

By Press Association
June 11 2022, 11.48am Updated: June 11 2022, 12.16pm
A pub owned by England cricketer Stuart Broad has been damaged in a fire (Mike Egerton/PA)
A pub part-owned by England cricketer Stuart Broad has had to close after a “significant fire” in the early hours of Saturday.

A statement on the website of the award-winning Tap & Run country pub and kitchen in Upper Broughton, halfway between Nottingham and Melton Mowbray, said the venue would not be trading “for the foreseeable future”.

It is owned by England cricketer Broad and the retired Harry Gurney and won Pub of the Year 2021 in Leicestershire as well as making it on to the Times list of the best places in Britain for Sunday lunch in 2022.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the property had been severely damaged with a fire in the roof still burning by mid-morning on Saturday.

In a tweet shortly before 4.30am, the fire service said it had eight fire engines at the scene in Main Road, Upper Broughton.

A statement on the pub’s website said: “We are devastated to announce that due to a significant fire in the early hours of June 11th The Tap & Run will not be trading for the foreseeable future.

“We are so sorry that we cannot honour our bookings or take any further bookings.

“We will keep everyone fully up to date on social media over the next few weeks.”

They thanked people for the “outpouring of support” and vowed “we will be back”.

Broad is currently playing on day two of the second Test at Trent Bridge against New Zealand.

