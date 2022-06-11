Sophie opens Royal Windsor Flower Show celebrating Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sophie opens Royal Windsor Flower Show celebrating Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
June 11 2022, 4.32pm
The Countess of Wessex attends the Royal Windsor Flower Show (PA)
The Countess of Wessex attends the Royal Windsor Flower Show (PA)

The Countess of Wessex cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the Royal Windsor Flower Show as it marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with garden displays, floral arrangements and a celebration cake.

Sophie was joined by the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society (RWRHS) honorary president Alan Titchmarsh at the York Club in Windsor Great Park on Saturday, as the organisation also celebrated its 130th anniversary.

Sophie was pictured alongside the gardener and broadcaster as she cut into a large three tier cake adorned with fresh flowers and the royal coat of arms  which was baked in joint celebration of the RWRHS milestone and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Royal Windsor Flower Show
The Countess of Wessex cuts into a cake to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the 130th anniversary of the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society (PA)

The countess also gave out prizes to the winners of the children’s competition to create “a miniature garden fit for a Queen” flower arrangement, with the best entry to be presented to the Queen to sit on her breakfast table.

Members of the public who attended the event donned a mix of plastic, paper and flower crowns in celebration of the special Jubilee year show.

The public, along with the countess, had the opportunity to visit the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Garden designed by award-winning designer Alan Williams of Landform Consultants, whose work has previously featured at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Royal Windsor Flower Show
The Countess of Wessex with a posy at the Royal Windsor Flower Show (PA)

Sophie later met with the society’s trustees and was presented with her own posy.

The Countess, along with her husband the Earl of Wessex, had visited Gibraltar earlier this week, where they watched a special Queen’s Birthday Parade near the 19th century British-built barracks in Casemates Square.

They had previously been in Windsor for celebrations on the Jubilee weekend itself, as they attended a picnic with around 3,000 people on the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle.

The RWRHS charity was founded by Queen Victoria in 1892, and has enjoyed the support of six monarchs across its history.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier