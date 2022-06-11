Rudy Giuliani faces ethics charges over Trump election role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Rudy Giuliani faces ethics charges over Trump election role

By Press Association
June 11 2022, 6.52pm
Rudy Giuliani (AP)
Rudy Giuliani (AP)

Rudy Giuliani, one of Donald Trump’s primary lawyers during the former US president’s failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, is set to face professional ethics charges.

The move follows law licence suspensions in New York and the District of Columbia.

The US Office of Disciplinary Counsel, the disciplinary branch of the District of Columbia Bar, filed the charges against the former federal prosecutor and New York mayor alleging that he promoted unsubstantiated voter fraud claims in Pennsylvania.

The action was filed on June 6 and became public on Friday.

At issue are claims Mr Giuliani made in supporting a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania.

That suit, which sought to invalidate as many as 1.5 million mail-in ballots, was dismissed by the courts.

The counsel’s office said Mr Giuliani’s conduct violated Pennsylvania Rules of Professional Conduct “in that he brought a proceeding and asserted issues therein without a non-frivolous basis in law and fact for doing so”, and “that he engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice”.

The counsel has asked the DC Court of Appeals Board on Professional Responsibility to take up the matter.

Mr Giuliani has 20 days to respond, according to the filing.

The step is the latest action against Mr Giuliani over his role in Mr Trump’s debunked claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

Last June, an appeals court suspended Mr Giuliani from practicing law in New York because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Mr Trump’s loss to Joe Biden.

An attorney disciplinary committee had asked the court to suspend his licence on the grounds that he had violated professional conduct rules as he promoted theories that the election was stolen through fraud.

The DC Bar temporarily suspended him last July, although the practical implication of that action is questionable, given that Mr Giuliani’s law licence in Washington has been inactive since 2002.

News of the counsel’s action follows the first public hearing by the US house committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6 2021.

Mr Giuliani met the committee last month for several hours.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier