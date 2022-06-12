Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 10.54am
Andriy Pokrasa, 15, used his drone to spy on the Russian advance and pass on the details to the Ukrainian military (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)
Andriy Pokrasa, 15, used his drone to spy on the Russian advance and pass on the details to the Ukrainian military (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air to spy on them.

Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armoured column moving towards Kyiv and pinpointed its co-ordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.

Within minutes, artillery batteries rained shells down on the invading forces, with deadly effect.

Andriy Pokrasa, 15, and his father Stanislav, 41, are being hailed in Ukraine for their volunteer aerial reconnaissance work in the early days of the invasion, when Russian troops barrelling in from the north made an ultimately failed attempt to take the capital and bring the country to its knees.

Andriy Pokrasa
Andriy Pokrasa, 15, lands his drone on his hand as he demonstrates his skills (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

For a full week after the February 24 invasion, the pair made repeated sorties with their drone – risking capture or worse had Russian troops been aware of their snooping.

“These were some of the scariest moments of my life,” the teenager recounted as he demonstrated his piloting skills for journalists.

“We provided the photos and the location to the armed forces. They narrowed down the co-ordinates more accurately and transmitted them by walkie-talkie, so as to adjust the artillery.”

His father was happy to leave the piloting to the boy.

“I can operate the drone, but my son does it much better,” he said. “We immediately decided he would do it.

They are not sure how many Russian targets were destroyed using information they provided, but they saw the devastation wrought on the Russian convoy when they later flew the drone back over the charred hulks of trucks and tanks near a town west of Kyiv and off a strategically important highway that leads to the capital.

Andriy Pokrasa
The teenager said he was happy to have been able to contribute to the cause (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

“There were more than 20 Russian military vehicles destroyed, among them fuel trucks and tanks,” Mr Pokrasa said.

As Russian and Ukrainian forces battled furiously for control of Kyiv’s outskirts, Ukrainian soldiers finally urged the Pokrasa family to leave their village, which Russian troops subsequently occupied.

With all adult men up to age 60 under government orders to stay in the country, Mr Pokrasa could not join his wife and son when they fled to Poland.

They came back a few weeks ago, when Andriy had finished his school year.

“I was happy that we destroyed someone,” the teenager said. “I was happy that I contributed, that I was able to do something. Not just sitting and waiting.”

