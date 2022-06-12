Crowds flock to former McDonald’s outlet in Moscow as it reopens under new name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crowds flock to former McDonald’s outlet in Moscow as it reopens under new name

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 12.44pm
People queue to visit a newly-opened fast-food restaurant in a former McDonald’s outlet in Moscow (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)
People queue to visit a newly-opened fast-food restaurant in a former McDonald's outlet in Moscow (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

Hundreds of people have streamed into a former McDonald’s outlet on Moscow’s Pushkin Square as the restaurant reopened under a Russian owner and a new name.

McDonald’s halted operations of its company-run restaurants in Russia in March.

Although some run by franchisees stayed open, the action by the multinational fast-food chain was among the most visible responses by foreign companies to Russia sending troops into Ukraine.

Two months later, McDonald’s decided to leave Russia altogether and sold its 850 restaurants to Alexander Govor, who held licences for 25 franchises in Siberia.

Mr Govor is moving fast to reopen the outlets.

Fast-food restaurants
Staff wear familiar uniforms at the new outlet (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

The Russian chain’s new name was only announced hours before the Pushkin Square restaurant opened – Vkusno-i Tochka (Tasty-period).

The logo is different, but still evokes the golden arches: a circle and two yellow oblongs – representing a beef patty and French fries – configured into a stylised M.

Fifteen former McDonald’s outlets reopened in Moscow on Sunday.

Oleg Paroev, the chain’s general director, said he aims to have 200 open by the end of the month.

As part of the sales deal, whose monetary terms were not announced, the new operation agreed to retain all 62,000 people employed by McDonald’s prior to its exit.

Fast-food outlet customers
Visitors order food on touchscreens at the newly-opened fast-food outlet (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

The crowd at the Pushkin Square outlet, however sizable and lively, was no match for the turnout for the McDonald’s opening in 1990, when people waited in line for hours.

At that time, McDonald’s had psychological and political resonance beyond hamburgers.

The opening was the first taste most Muscovites had of Western consumerism and service efficiency, as well as a sign the Soviet Union was slowly dropping its guard and allowing foreign culture into the country.

On Sunday, that earlier symbolism echoed through the reopening with a note of nostalgia.

Staff prepare fast-food
Kitchen staff work on orders (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

“This is a historic place – the flagship of McDonald’s,” Mr Govor told reporters. “I’m sure it will be the flagship for us.”

Inside, the restaurant resembled a fraternal twin of its former self. There were touchscreens for placing orders and counter staff wore familiar polo-shirt uniforms.

“We’re sure that our customers won’t notice a difference between us,” Mr Paroev said.

However he said the company will seek a new soft drinks supplier as it has limited stocks of Coca-Cola.

