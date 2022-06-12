UK Government should indicate its tipping point for border poll: McDonald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

UK Government should indicate its tipping point for border poll: McDonald

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 12.58pm
Sinn Fein’s President Mary Lou McDonald has said preparations should begin for a referendum on Irish unity (Sam Boal/PA)
Sinn Fein’s President Mary Lou McDonald has said preparations should begin for a referendum on Irish unity (Sam Boal/PA)

The British Government should indicate what it believes is the tipping point for a referendum on Irish unity, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Mrs McDonald said a priority for her was that preparations for a border poll should begin and added that those conversations needed to include unionists in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein recently topped the poll in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections for the first time, and a number of opinion polls have shown the republican party with a lead among decided voters in the Republic.

Appearing on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, Mrs McDonald was asked what was her tipping point for calling for a referendum on Irish unity.

Brexit
A UK road sign close to the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland on the Buncrana Road outside Londonderry (Liam McBurney/PA)

She said: “There will have to be two referendums, in the north and south, in both jurisdictions.

“At this point the big priority for me and for us is that preparation for such a referendum is under way.

“We have to have a very wide, all of society conversation and that has to include unionism, those who will campaign against reunification, those for whom as we move into a united Ireland this will not be their first preference.

“We need to hear all of those voices and so I have urged Dublin to begin the preparation now, I think there is nothing to be gained by burying our heads in the sand.

“The recent election in the north is just the latest demonstration of how profound the change is across Ireland.”

The Sinn Fein president added: “The Government at Westminster, the British Government, have to indicate what their view is, how they view the matter of the tipping point when the referendums will be held.

“Whatever the answer might be to that question, be in no doubt that change, positive change, exciting change, progressive change, is under way in Ireland.

“It is good news for Britain also because parts of the whole project of building a new island is building, renewing, consolidating that relationship that we have with our nearest neighbour.”

The recent NI Life & Times survey indicated that almost two-thirds of people in Northern Ireland believe that Brexit has increased the likelihood of Irish unity.

But, following Sinn Fein’s victory in the May Stormont Assembly elections, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he was “amused” at speculation that it would prompt further debate about a border poll and a united Ireland, pointing out it was not the dominant issue of the campaign.

